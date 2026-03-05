Green Bank is located along WV 28. Green Bank is home to the Green Bank Observatory and is also close to the Snowshoe Mountain ski resort. As of the 2020 census, its population was 141.[3]

The community was named for a green riverbank near the original town site.[4]

National Radio Quiet Zone

Green Bank is located within the National Radio Quiet Zone, which means that radio transmissions are heavily restricted by law.[5] This policy is enforced by a “radio policeman” who uses specialized equipment to detect signals from unauthorized electronics.[6] Green Bank is home to the Green Bank Telescope, the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope, which was operated by the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) until September 30, 2016. Since October 1, 2016, the Telescope has been operated by the Green Bank Observatory, which is no longer part of the NRAO. It was at the Green Bank Site in 1961 that Frank Drake presented the Drake Equation, which was developed to provide an estimate of the total number of detectable extraterrestrial civilizations in the Milky Way galaxy.

As Green Bank is located within the National Radio Quiet Zone, many people who believe they suffer from RF electromagnetic hypersensitivity are finding new homes within its borders.

[7] Escape from cellular radiation is the main attraction to Green Bank for these people. As of 2013, around 30 people had moved to Green Bank to escape the supposed effects of electromagnetic hypersensitivity.[8]

***********************************************************************************************************

I wonder if any TI has been there… to Greenbank, WV. What an awesome experiment that would be… to EXPERIENCE the ABSENSE of these Frequencies (which are not even ALLOWED in Greenbank). And I wonder if this will cause ‘all’ TI symptoms to GO AWAY.

And I think they will. That’s my theory… and I truly believe they will disappear… because the literal tools and weapons used to target people need the RF wireless devices to do this. ALL RF devices… and All cell phones are banned! Halleluiah… sounds like heaven to me!

In Green Bank they have RF police who drive around looking for people breaking the rules… that is…. that are illegally using RF Devices or using Cell phones, Wi-Fi, 5G, 6G etc.… ANY WIRELESS Frequency is ILLEGAL… INCLUDING CYBER STALKING DEVICES… they WOULD BE CAUGHT! AND RIGHTLY SO!

Maybe one day I can go… and do this great experiment. But I am so tired. I hope someone can go… and let me know. I would move there immediately if this is true… which I think it is. Then all TIs can go there… and be free from attack… be free from all forms of cyberstalking whatever type a person has… they should be fine in Green Bank, West Virginia. Halleluyah!