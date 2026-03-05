Carol Dickinson

Redeemed Dissident
Had read about the place before: sounds sweet (I have a chronic sensitivity, especially after having a wi-fi router installed above my head by my employer for about 2 years before I retired….) — no remotes for the TV, etc., either (!). What is not apparent is how they escape the starlink arrays that encircle the earth and are interacting with the towers and devices (and humans!) as well — and the plans for there to be 4,000+ orbiting us as they continue the consumer-facing as well as military applications so that the ionized atmosphere, the towers, the devices the satellites and the humans  embedded with nano scale technological devices/circuitry (synthetic biological hybrids called Homo Borg Genesis) form the hive mind and a mesh network that is intended to be inescapable…. I’ve heard there are a few isolated places in the mountains in CO that are far from an signals, but again, the proliferation of satellite technological activities in the space surrounding the planet would beg the question of “how much longer?”

Interference and/or mitigation or “filtration” of the frequencies has merit, but it’s difficult to find what is effective and proven and what is theoretically possible, but doesn’t seem feasible in real world applications (I have some that are computer chip sandwiches with the appropriate materials in between and those that FTW produces based on orgone energy , shungite & organite, etc, in resin compounds and they seem to help some - but there is the 6G and frequency ranges to which we’ve not by and large been exposed still awaiting activation)...

Since this is so critical to the emerging technological infrastructure of the transnational technocratic biodigital tyranny that is being advanced daily, it would seem an inevitability that only divine intervention could halt, and it appears that it could well (instead) fit the description of an “end times” type of world governing apparatus, complete with the system to ensure either compliance or exclusion from society, etc.

For those of us who have hope in Christ, we stand as citizens of His kingdom and governance, and all the others are temporal illusions created to divide our loyalties and distract us from the reality of His true benevolent and gracious care and provision for we who are His…so whatever emerges between now and His return for those who are His (some of us perhaps sooner than others — that’s an age, not selective redemption comment) will be the evil one’s last attempt at replicating his counterfeit kingdom patterned after the heavenly one but obviously in service to his evil designs and his sought after “theft” of all that is organic, biological and has the imprint and stamp of God in its/our design and purpose….…..

