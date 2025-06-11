UNELECTED WEF NAZI WEATHER WEAPON PATTERNS... SEEN FROM SATELLITE IMAGING LIVE!
See worldwide weather online all the time at WINDY.com. You can see 'patterns' of weather warfare from the WEF globalist such as Chemtrails, Nexrad & Doppler radar, Cell towers & Scalar waves.
Below is an example of ‘NEXRAD’ Radar being used today (6/11/2025) against Brasilia, Brazil.
Radar and Microwave weapons brake down our blood cells… making them look ‘spiky’. It is a slow kill of our blood cells and our whole body. Plus it makes it hard to sleep at night… causing tossing and turning. This is radiation poisoning of populated areas. This is a crime against humanity and must be stopped. This is going on WORLDWIDE!
IMAGE Below: TOXIC NEXRAD RADAR… CAUSING SYMPTOMS OF RADIATION POISONING. THIS IS BEING DEPLOYED WORLDWIDE By THE WEF GLOBALIST THUGS AND CRIMINALS.
1st VIDEO:…
2nd VIDEO:… WINDY.com Website recording from @ 12:00 noon Central Time, 6/11/2025
Hey do you know how to get such radar I need for 25 km distance
TEXAS NEXRAD…COOKING !!!!