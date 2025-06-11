Below is an example of ‘NEXRAD’ Radar being used today (6/11/2025) against Brasilia, Brazil.

Radar and Microwave weapons brake down our blood cells… making them look ‘spiky’. It is a slow kill of our blood cells and our whole body. Plus it makes it hard to sleep at night… causing tossing and turning. This is radiation poisoning of populated areas. This is a crime against humanity and must be stopped. This is going on WORLDWIDE!

IMAGE Below: TOXIC NEXRAD RADAR… CAUSING SYMPTOMS OF RADIATION POISONING. THIS IS BEING DEPLOYED WORLDWIDE By THE WEF GLOBALIST THUGS AND CRIMINALS.

1st VIDEO:…

2nd VIDEO:… WINDY.com Website recording from @ 12:00 noon Central Time, 6/11/2025