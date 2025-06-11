Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laimonas's avatar
Laimonas
6d

Hey do you know how to get such radar I need for 25 km distance

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
6d

TEXAS NEXRAD…COOKING !!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture