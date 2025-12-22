Why Turbo Cancer Grows So Fast.
Spike Proteins created by our human blood cells that have been penetrated with Cancer Doped GQDs turning them into specific types of cancer by aggregating them via EMF frequencies such as 5G 6G Wi-fi.
I just wanted to say thank you to a fellow researcher who shared this video with me. I don’t think he wants me to reveal his name… but thank you. I added to the video my theory on how Turbo Cancer is formed so quickly. It is very telling as to what or how the GQDs, once inside the blood cells, could take over and dope them with anything… including human cancer cells… then quickly via EMF attraction… cause them to aggregate to create cancer tumors.
Excellent observation and theory
👍
Graphene oxide also penetrates blood brain barrier. My thought is they are murdering is in multiple ways. 1. Graphene oxide, the thinnest molecular metal that God created— penetrates blood/ brain barrier. So it’s in the brain. Add 4/5 G waves and those waves target the brain cells to destroy and direct brain cells to do what they want .. for example, activate / stimulate the hypothalamus (the part of brain that controls hunger) and one would become more hungry. Etc. Activate the part controlling emotions — anxiety, depression etc. We know suicide is up since 2020…
2. The mRNA shots contain parasites. I believe parasites = cancer. The environment that cancer (parasites) thrive in is an acidic one (eating foods / consuming alcoholic, red meat, etc ) look up foods in both categories and starve these parasites by eating more “alkaline” food eg asparagus, avocados etc,
3. We must detox daily as it’s not just the vaxes : GMO foods and Chem trails are accelerating cancer, blood clots (the Calamari clots) and neurological damage.
4. Add in lack of exercise … we need to exercise, detox daily , and eat wisely. The water (even bottled) may have microplastics. Another factor. We breathe in, eat, consume pounds of microplastics each year.
5. The magnetic field you mentioned .. another brilliant notion : it’s fueling the parasites to faster action .. possibly fueling their reproduction .. growth etc.
Pray 🙏🏻 and fast. It’s biblical. Reset your body as much as you can. It explains why the Bible says “don’t eat, drink, or marry” during such times as these … keep cell phones off — far away from your brain and body as the emf waves are wreaking havoc. Brain fog, memory loss etc.
The end goal : to Steal our Soul. The pineal gland is thought to be the seat of the human soul. The evil ones are trying to destroy it with technology
God bless you dear Sister and thank you for another amazing article 🙏🏻❤️. Blessings to you and all here for a beautiful Christmas filled with love, joy, and peace 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️
How to cure?? Any hint?