Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
1dEdited

Excellent observation and theory

👍

Graphene oxide also penetrates blood brain barrier. My thought is they are murdering is in multiple ways. 1. Graphene oxide, the thinnest molecular metal that God created— penetrates blood/ brain barrier. So it’s in the brain. Add 4/5 G waves and those waves target the brain cells to destroy and direct brain cells to do what they want .. for example, activate / stimulate the hypothalamus (the part of brain that controls hunger) and one would become more hungry. Etc. Activate the part controlling emotions — anxiety, depression etc. We know suicide is up since 2020…

2. The mRNA shots contain parasites. I believe parasites = cancer. The environment that cancer (parasites) thrive in is an acidic one (eating foods / consuming alcoholic, red meat, etc ) look up foods in both categories and starve these parasites by eating more “alkaline” food eg asparagus, avocados etc,

3. We must detox daily as it’s not just the vaxes : GMO foods and Chem trails are accelerating cancer, blood clots (the Calamari clots) and neurological damage.

4. Add in lack of exercise … we need to exercise, detox daily , and eat wisely. The water (even bottled) may have microplastics. Another factor. We breathe in, eat, consume pounds of microplastics each year.

5. The magnetic field you mentioned .. another brilliant notion : it’s fueling the parasites to faster action .. possibly fueling their reproduction .. growth etc.

Pray 🙏🏻 and fast. It’s biblical. Reset your body as much as you can. It explains why the Bible says “don’t eat, drink, or marry” during such times as these … keep cell phones off — far away from your brain and body as the emf waves are wreaking havoc. Brain fog, memory loss etc.

The end goal : to Steal our Soul. The pineal gland is thought to be the seat of the human soul. The evil ones are trying to destroy it with technology

God bless you dear Sister and thank you for another amazing article 🙏🏻❤️. Blessings to you and all here for a beautiful Christmas filled with love, joy, and peace 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
Frankie Oja's avatar
Frankie Oja
1d

How to cure?? Any hint?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carol Dickinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture