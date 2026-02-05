Lattice structured GQDs are in all our fluids. They fall on us as sheets, dust or ribbons that contain the intrinsically small quantum dots within them. They were also in many of the vaccines… also chemtrails, rain, food, public tap water, injectables, and many other things. Here is an image of the GQDs embedded in the transparent polymer hydrogel ribbon structures (which act as a connective wiring infrastructure for the internal IBAN Intrabody Area Network within the body… and are connected to the WBAN Wireless Body Area Network via frequencies).

SO WHY DO GQDS HAVE A LATTICE STRUCTURE?

Here is an elementary understanding of why Lattice shaped GQDs in biosensors are used… connecting humanity to the IBAN (Intra Body Area Network) and WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) for the WEF Global Control grid.

GQDs are cross-linking shaped… or lattice shaped… to be a ‘Quantum’ operating system… for sending and receiving biometric information. All information or data transfers are numerical… and need quick speed data transfer.

This Graphene Quantum Dot Cryptography biosensor system… will be in the near future used alongside the recording and tracking body activity mentioned in the patent WO 2020/060606 A1 entitled “Cryptocurrency System” … which is the digital ‘infrastructure’ for the Mark of the Beast… but is ‘not’ the ‘Mark’ of the Beast itself.

The Mark will be a literal Mark or Branding on the forehead or the right hand… with the number of the beast 666 likely branded on the skin like a cow branding. That is how the globalist sees us… as cattle… to me tracked, traced and even killed… all remotely done via EMF/RF frequencies and Microwave Weaponry.

We’re not in Kansas anymore.

Here is the Patent WO 2020/060606 A1. NOTE: I added red marks on it to explain what the demonic patent was saying.

Love you all.

Stay very close to Christ. He loves you very much.