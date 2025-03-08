VIDEO Below:…

Folks, I implore you… to take every thought captive… because some thoughts are not your thoughts. The NSA and now USSF have been doing this voice (or thought) to skull (V2K) technology for decades. That is why all of a sudden large groups of people suddenly believe something that is absolutely NOT True! Remember… who ever controls the narrative… controls the nation. Good news… some cannot be controlled or deceived… because they line everything up with the Written Word of God the Bible… does it line up?… or does it not line up?… with God’s Word. If it doesn’t… then toss it out! Take every thought captive.

2 Corinthians 10:5

King James Version

5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;