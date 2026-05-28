Every pathogen that the Globalist puppet politicians are saying came from a lab leak from China… were not… but were from Chemtrail sprays. This is how the WEF are making people sick… then quickly offering their warp speed vaccines. We all know by now that these injections are actually depopulation bioweapons injections. Fool us once shame on them… but fool us twice shame us. No more. These WEF Globalists thugs and criminals need to be arrested for their massive crimes against humanity.

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