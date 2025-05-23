Discussion about this post

Gas Axe
May 25

5.5 billion took the mRNA.

I'm seeing the consequences more every day.

So many people with heart conditions.

Cancer has become normal. My son mentioned his co-worker is sick, well we had lunch today. We asked with what? Lucimia he replied. I looked at him and said that's another level of being sick son.

Near all my neighbors have gone away. Another moving truck on the road today.

Some sold as they had health conditions. Others had a death in the household and they moved on.

I have also noticed a big decline in people's attention spans. I dodge cars and being hit every day on my motorcycle. Cars are in my lane hell even other motorcycle come at me head on.

Dr.Don Hall
May 25

Yeah, We Should Look Into Giving People an Option on This One. Babies? Hell No, they gonna get that max amount of sh*t!

