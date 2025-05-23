A Harvard vaccine Injury study proved that only approximately 1% of vaccine deaths were actually reported to VAERS.

This extreme underreporting was due to five major reasons...

1) VAERS is controlled by the CDC and the CDC is controlled by the WEF Globalist elite to purposely show lower numbers of deaths, so as not to discourage people from taking the shots.

2) Most hospitals, doctors and nurses have never even heard of the VAERS reporting system.

3) Those hospitals, doctors and nurses who have heard of them choose not to fill out the long paper forms that can take more than an hour to fill out. They just choose not too... because they don't have to. They are busy and they don't want to take the time to fill out the very long forms… plus they are ‘not’ getting paid to fill them out and send them in.

4) The CDC and VAERS have told those who do send in the forms… that if they find that a patient did not die from the vaccines... they will have their medical license removed. So those doctors and nurses who do know about VAERS… are highly discouraged to fill out the forms. So, they don't.

5) VAERS system is not digitized to make filling out forms easy. Doctors and nurses must still fill the forms by hand… the old fashion way... on paper... and mail it in. This is another discouraging factor. Upgrading and digitally updating the VAERS system would streamline and make it easier to fill out forms... but that was never done.

All of these 5 reasons are WHY only 1% of the C19 Vaccine Deaths were reported to VAERS. We MUST UNDERSTAND THIS!!!… when LOOKING AT VAERS DATA!!! VAERS is the ‘biggest’ misinformation organization in the History of the United States! VAERS is PART of the CDC. They are BOTH Corrupt and Controlled by the NWO WEF Globalist elite Fascist unelected Nazi Marxist Mafia!

As of April 2022, VAERS reported only 26,693 vaccine deaths (USA)... which according to the Harvard Pilgrim vaccine injury study is only 1% of actual deaths from these vaccines in the USA. So if we do the math... 26,693 thousand is 1% of 2,693,000 million (which is only for the United States... up to April, 2022).

The vaccine death counts reported in the piece from Zero Hedge, is extremely under reported thus not accurate. Dr. Peter McCullough knows this... but I believe he is using VAERS under reported death numbers... because he knows even those low numbers should be enough to stop the shots and remove them from the shelves.

The Swine Flu shots (many years ago) were removed from the shelves when only 7 people died. So here we are in 2025... and even with VAERS low numbers in the thousands... we must ask… why aren't they pulled from the shelves?

Pfizer's own documents, which they were forced to release to the public last year, showed 17 million deaths caused by their vaccines. So we know right there Zero Hedge is way under reporting the vaccine death count.

Overall most people know that the WEF Globalists are controlling and even manipulating the death counts numbers worldwide... to reduce the immense impact it would have on the world population, knowing it would discourage people from taking their vaccines... thus loss of profit.

Truly.. "The love of money is the root of all evil."

1st Timothy 6:10… “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows”.

VIDEO Below:…