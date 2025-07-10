FROM: Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

Contact: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

Orchestrating biblical floods, welcome to weather warfare. "Texas floods leave dozens dead, missing as crews search for survivors' (FOX News). "Drought to deluge: why weather extremes are becoming the new normal” (NewsBreak). Though mainstream media and official sources will never admit to it, climate engineering operations are the core component of the rapidly worsening weather whiplash scenarios. Control the weather, control the world. The existence of weather warfare isn't a conspiracy theory, it is a matter of historical record. Project Popeye in the Vietnam war is but one example. Yet, even now, the mere mention of the climate engineering subject triggers programmed knee jerk reactions of denial in far too many. For decades such operations have been used covertly to impact agricultural production and societies, available data indicates that these practices are now more widespread than ever before. How long do we have till the breaking point of total climate collapse? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

WATCH DANE WIGINGTONS YOUTUBE VIDEO Below:…