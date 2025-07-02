WEARABLES ARE FOR TRACKING, TRACING AND KILLING HUMANITY!!! HELLO!!! JUST SAY NO!!!
WEF Globalist murderous thugs and criminals KNOW that we the people don't want any more TOXIC Shots. Now they think they can change the weapon to a TOXIC biotech wearable and get away with it? NOPE!!!
VIDEO Below:…
Once again- the whole wearables is a half truth admitted by our evil government. They’re getting us acclimated to the idea of tracking and tracing including digital identity. Why? Because the fact is that this has already happened to those unfortunate enough to have bought the “Covid 19 vaccine$” lie and allowed ourselves to get injected with self assembling nanotechnology that ALREADY DOES THIS. No cell phone or wearable required. This crazy statement I just made is easily proven. I myself found out years ago that my body at all times was broadcasting variable MAC addresses; BLE low energy signals. My body was broadcasting up to 6) of these at all times. In the middle of an empty forest just me alone without a cell phone. I used a scanner. Thankfully, I was able to detox and get all of these micro devices out of my body. I have some that have been in sealed containers for years where they have multiplied and made many other micro/nano devices. This technology sounds science fiction but I’m afraid to report is real and all around us right now. There are many other simple ways to see this technology for yourself in seconds at home. Most are too afraid to even look which is completely understandable. But ignoring and avoiding will not make this go away. The public will panic when they realize what has already happened to all of us and what is happening right now. The wave of deaths is being hidden from you. I’ve been involved in the funeral service industry for a long time and they have know for years what’s happening. A genocide.
I believe this is biodigital convergence is already well underway. Back to the 1990's? Example: The EU reports it's looking at SRM, yet the skies have been criss-crossed for decades now. Such a breech of public trust on top of the evil at work.