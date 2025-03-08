This has been planned for many years by our own USA Military Defense agencies. War and War weapons seems to be an Unstoppable industry. If they are not killing people or at war… they lose their money-making machine. Their love of money as utterly and completely corrupted them. As 1 Timothy 6:10 tells us… “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith and pierced themselves through with many sorrows”.

The very ‘base’ heart of mankind is continually wicked Genesis 6:5 tell us… “And God saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.”

People ask me why God doesn’t stop it. I say to them “Because the world has become massively wicked. These are the last days. God is allowing these things to happen because people have forgotten God… and continue to practice wickedness, sin and unrighteous.”

Sins of all kinds…

* Mocking God

* Taking God’s name in vain

* Worshipping self / Idolatry / Lust of the flesh, lust of the eyes and pride… not humble but continually seeking to feed their fleshly desires… instead of seeking after God.

* Not honoring mother and father

* Not honoring the sabbath by resting… which is a holy convocation to the Lord

* Lying

* Adultery, having sex outside of marriage

* Stealing

* Murder / Abortion (murdering a precious child in the womb) which killed over 63,000,000 MILLION babies in the womb.

* Homosexuality and the glorification of it... and its actual act… which is an abomination in the site of God.

* Sex trafficking of innocent children.

Christ is about to return… and as he does… he will destroy all he UNrepented and wicked people upon the earth.

God is calling all men everywhere to repent… while there is still time.

VIDEO Below:…