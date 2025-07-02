There are no baby baptisms in the Bible. Not one. Why… because all babies are innocent… and if they should die they will go immediately to Heaven. Now it is not a sin to dedicate your child to Christ in front of the whole church… but is not the same as Water Baptism or Holy Spirit Baptism. Dedication is different than Baptism.

Baptism must be a choice, after the age of accountability, for each person to make… that is to repent from sin and to be filled with the Holy Ghost.

Water Baptism is for all those who want to know Christ and follow Christ… to submit to God and resist the devil.

Many Christians are not filled with the Holy Ghost but continue to sin with no remorse for their sin but the opposite… they actually defend their sin and believe it is ok to continue to sin as they love to say… “We are all sinners” as if to justify their sin and to continue in their sin.

But remember Christ came to set us free from sin. Not to cover it up, pretending it is ok to sin. It is not! Jesus’ first recorded words in the New Testament were… “Repent for the Kingdom of God is at hand…”

This is a sure way to receive the Holy Ghost at water Baptism. This is most vital for growing in grace and the knowledge of Jesus Christ… that we may be led in paths of righteousness for His name sake… to be like Christ.

We see in Acts 2:38 that the Holy Ghost is the gift. And the Holy Ghost produces through us various gifts and fruits. He is also called the comforter, teacher, and he reminds us of God’s Word that we have hidden in our heart and in our mind. The Holy Spirit also convicts (not condemns) us of sin giving us a godly sorrow for our sin… for the kind of sorrow God wants us to experience leads us away from sin and results in salvation. There’s no regret for that kind of sorrow. But worldly sorrow, which lacks repentance, results in spiritual death.

We are not all the children of God… some are merely the creations of God but are not his children. The children of God are the believers and those who desire to repent from their sin and follow Christ the only Lord and Savior of this world. For He and ONLY He died on that painful cross that we may be forgiven for our sins.

Not all want to receive Christ to be their Lord and Savior… but live in the world never tending to their spiritual state… or the reality of heaven or hell. They think they will live forever and there is no afterlife so there is no concern to humble themselves and follow Christ. Yahushua is the only way, the only truth and the only life. No one comes to our Heavenly Father but through Christ the only Savior of the world. (read John 3:16)

Once we are a believer… we still need help to walk with Christ in holiness and righteousness for his name's sake. This is the work that he does in us. This is also called sanctification or being set apart from this wicked world. As the Bible says in Romans 12:2… “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

The Holy Ghost helps us in all these things. He produces through us many wonderful fruits through us as we yield to God’s Word and obeying Christ in whom we love… that is if indeed we love Him… and desire to walk with Him.

How beautiful are these godly fruits and gifts we receive from the Holy Spirit to empower us to walk with Christ our Holy Lord and Savior, the only begotten son of God who died for us that we may be saved. His blood was shed for us… for there is no remission of sin without the shedding of blood through God’s pure and holy Son Yahushua HaMassiach (in Ancient Hebrew), Yashua HaMassiach (in modern Hebrew) and Jesus Christ in English.

And now… more about the wonderful ‘Fruits’ and ‘Gifts’ from the Holy Ghost given to us at water Baptism… which coincides with receiving the Holy Ghost also known as Holy Ghost Baptism… or Baptized in the Holy Ghost.

Spiritual Fruits (Galatians 5:22)

22 “But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

Spiritual Gifts (1 Corinthians 12:1-11)

1 Now, dear brothers and sisters, regarding your question about the special abilities the Spirit gives us. I don’t want you to misunderstand this.

2 You know that when you were still pagans, you were led astray and swept along in worshiping speechless idols.

3 So I want you to know that no one speaking by the Spirit of God will curse Jesus, and no one can say Jesus is Lord, except by the Holy Spirit.

4 There are different kinds of spiritual gifts, but the same Spirit is the source of them all.

5 There are different kinds of service, but we serve the same Lord.

6 God works in different ways, but it is the same God who does the work in all of us.

7 A spiritual gift is given to each of us so we can help each other.

8 To one person the Spirit gives the ability to give wise advice; to another the same Spirit gives a message of special knowledge.

9 The same Spirit gives great faith to another, and to someone else the one Spirit gives the gift of healing.

10 He gives one person the power to perform miracles, and another the ability to prophesy. He gives someone else the ability to discern whether a message is from the Spirit of God or from another spirit. Still another person is given the ability to speak in unknown languages, while another is given the ability to interpret what is being said.

11 It is the one and only Spirit who distributes all these gifts. He alone decides which gift each person should have.