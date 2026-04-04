Carol Dickinson

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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
1d

FASTING fights parasites. It’s biblical. Eat an alkaline diet. No alcohol, no red meat, only organic foods. Pumpkin seeds and cilantro.

We are being attacked with not only parasites, but heavy microscopic metals (graphene oxide, aluminum, etc). And mRNA that is changing our dna.

Fast, grow own food, avoid meat (it’s being vaxed) , avoid gmo foods. Only organic non gmo ..

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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
1d

Excellent research dear sister. Thank you for spreading truth.

What brand of Fenbendazole does your source recommend. Yes. Some anti-parasitical meds have been Compromised. Powdered Fenbendazole should be tasteless but some reporting that the taste is very salty, etc. So we need a good reliable source.

Yes.. the doctors don’t look into the red blood cells …

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