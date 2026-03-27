Crazy Objects Found in Blood of the Vacc’d & In Vaccine Vials

ORIGINAL ARTICLE & WEBSITE: https://deeprootsathome.com/crazy-objects-found-in-blood-and-vials/

15.3K Views Modified: Oct 14, 2025 · Published: Oct 3, 2022

By Jacqueline

Screenshots selected from different countries PDFs (see links below).

The objects seen in these electron microscopy images are sourced from researchers all over the globe: Germany, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Spain, and an international group from 7 countries.

As a nurse, I am horrified by this information.

I want everyone in the world to see this: this is not normal. This is undeniable evidence of the transhumanist AI agenda in full force. The vaccines must be stopped. This is being injected into children. This is being injected into good people who know nothing about the diabolical agenda behind the shots. There is so much irrefutable information now, and all responsible need to be held accountable.

Read this. Look at it. This was injected into 68% of the world population.

1. First, from Germany.

The German Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis, headed by Professor Arne Burkhardt, sent their findings to all members of the Bundestag (Lower House of Parliament in Germany) and then to authorities and media. The group comprises over 60 members, well-known physicians, physicists, chemists, microbiologists, and supported by lawyers. In September, this group held a day-long symposium in Reutlingen, Germany, to discuss why hundreds of thousands of people die weekly in Europe, alone, not to mention other parts of the world, soon after getting a Covid-19 vaccine shot.

Pictorial Documentation of Objects seen on page 11 of the PDF :

Figure 2: These two images show anomalous objects in the blood of a 52-year-old male subject vaccinated with the Comirnaty vaccine from BoiNTech/Pfizer. The subject complained of severe fatigue and exhaustion.

The picture shows similar objects in unadulterated BioNTech/Pfizer (from different batches).

Objects From page 12 of the PDF :

From page 13 of the PDF:

Figure 5: Objects that do not belong in the blood also appear in the blood of test persons who were vaccinated with AstraZeneca. The images on the left and in the middle show the blood at 1,000x magnification, the image on the right at 100x magnification.

From page 14 of the PDF:

Figure 6: Anomalous objects in Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vector vaccine. It should be noted that objects of this type were not found in all of the samples.

From page 15 of the PDF:

Figure 7: The vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer exhibits a diversity and a large number of unusual objects. The vast number of crystalline platelets and shapes can hardly be interpreted as impurities. They appear regularly and in large numbers in all samples.

From page 16 of the PDF:

Figure 8:It is probable that these objects in BioNTech/Pfizer are impurities, the origin of which needs to be clarified. The size exceeds 50 µm in some cases.

Figure 9: This image of the tissue of a vaccinated person’s lung reveals a birefringent particle. These types of particles are considered foreign to the human body. Note the striking similarity to the object in Figure 8, bottom left. [Source: Courtesy of Arne Burkhardt and colleagues, 2022].

Bioaccumulation of these heavy metals leads to diverse toxic effects on various body tissues and organs.

Heavy metals disrupt cellular events, including growth, proliferation, differentiation, damage-repairing processes, and apoptosis. These metal induce toxicity, including ROS generation, weakening of the antioxidant defense, enzyme inactivation, and oxidative stress.

1. Toxic substances were found in ALL of the samples of COVID-19 vaccines – without exception.

2. The blood samples of ALL the people who had been vaccinated showed marked changes.

3. The greater the stability of the envelope of lipid nanoparticles, the more frequent are vaccine side-effects.

The following predominantly metallic elements were unexpectedly detected in the doses from AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna:

• Alkali metals: cesium (Cs), potassium (K),

• Alkaline earth metals: calcium (Ca), barium (Ba),

• Transition metals: cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti),

• Rare earth metals: cerium (Ce), gadolinium (Gd),

• Mining group/metal: aluminum (Al),

• Carbon group: silicon (Si)

• Oxygen group: sulphur (S)

2. From New Zealand:

There are now 4 teams working on this in New Zealand and Dr. Robin Wakeling has agreed to go public with his findings. He compares the Pfizer jab to other vaccines and discusses the startling findings with Dr. Mark Bailey.

You can see this image at timestamp 50:00 in this video: Further scientific evidence of nanostructures in Pfizer vials from New Zealand

And this is at 50:12. Watch till 54:00. There are many minutes of many mind-blowing sci-fi shapes.

3. From Canada: Carbon Nanotech and Thulium in Moderna and Pfizer Covid Injections

Dr. Daniel Nagase of Canada adds to the mystery of the COVID-19 “vaccine” vials. He brings to light—using electron microscopy—”organized little chip structures that aren’t made of anything chips are normally made of.” The contents of the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines” show no signs of biological material or life, including mRNA or DNA.

The following images in this section are examined in this VIDEO: Dr. Nagase Reviews Images From COVID Vaccines, Shows No ‘Elements Of Life’

Nagase explains what they found in the “vaccine” vials using electron microscopy—or the use of microscopes that use beams of electrons and their wave-like characteristics to magnify an object’s image (unlike optical microscopes that use visible light to magnify images). Critically, Nagase notes that as samples are hit with the electron beam, they release electrons as X-rays. These X-rays, in turn, can be placed on the electromagnetic spectrum, allowing for the determination of what elements are present.

However, when they analyzed the object above, the constituent elements he found were carbon, oxygen, calcium, “a little bit” of sodium, “a little bit of” magnesium, “a little bit” of aluminum, .7%-by-weight silicon, and some sulfur. Nagase says it was confirmed, subsequently, that this particular object is not a mold spore or some other type of biologic contamination.

Although (above) that looks like an insect leg, the object was not biological; i.e. it did not contain nitrogen or phosphorous. Dr. Nagase also notes the faux spider leg had carbon spheres growing from it, which Nagase says he’s never seen before.

In the Pfizer vials, Nagase notes he found “thousands of little square objects” per one drop. For the atomic makeup of the squares, Nagase says he found carbon, oxygen, “a little bit” of sodium, “a little bit” of chloride, and “a little bit” of silicon. “So again, it might look like some type of salt crystal, but it’s made up of purely carbon and oxygen and possibly hydrogen.” He adds that, once again, there is NO sign of biological material.

Screenshot from this video (Pfizer sample) seen at timestamp 35:05.

A surprising finding Dr. Nagase and the other researchers observed was an unusual element from the lanthanide series– thulium – in a fibre-like structure found in a Pfizer sample.

Screenshot from this video . Found in a Pfizer Covid “vaccine” sample seen at timestamp 37:50.

According to Wikipedia, “thulium is used as the radiation source in portable X-ray devices, and in some solid-state lasers … it is never found in nature in pure form, but it is found in small quantities in minerals with other rare earths … The principal sources today are the ion adsorption clays of southern China.”

4. From Italy:

Here are extensive documentation of nanoparticulate objects in the blood of vaccinated people from Italy:

Contrast Phase Microscope Analysis on the BLOOD OF 1006 SYMPTOMATIC SUBJECTS After Anti-Covid Vaccination with Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna Download PDF File and read here.

5. From Spain:

This group of scientists known as La Quinta Columna were some of the first to find unusual objects in vaccine vials. Their whole site can be translated into English.

Download PDF File and Read here

Identification of artificial objects and micro-technology found in Pfizer vaccine after evaporation of the hydrogel present in the sample using the HAXON AQUILES II microscope with a magnification quality between 400X – 1400X and different optics.

In Spanish, but you can tell the horror as he describes these objects from 2:45 on. 10 minutes.

6. The International Group from 7 Countries

Poornima Wagh, PhD, and 17 colleagues worldwide have analyzed 2,305 samples of Covid “vaccines” from twelve different brands. There is a whole article on it here.

Their findings:

• All the injections are identical, but with different brand names like Pfizer, Moderna etc. with minor differences in adjuvants and synthetic lipid nanoparticles.

• There were no biologics in any of the injections tested, meaning there was zero biological material found such as mRNA, spike protein subunits, pseudovirus vectors etc.

These injections are deadly CHEMICAL COCKTAILS, not a ‘bioweapon’, but a chemical weapon.

The group has found the following ingredients in all the samples they analyzed:

• Adjuvants (preservatives), mostly aluminum hydroxide but there are a few others

• Synthetic lipid nanoparticles such as PEG and SM 102

• Hydrogel

• Trillions of nanoparticles of reduced graphene oxide

• Trillions of particles of nanoparticulate of heavy metal contamination

• Sucrose (sugar)

• Sodium chloride (salt)

• Water

****For the Full Spike Protein Protocol to protect from transmission from the “V” and to help those who took the “V”, go here.

Each injection administered has different levels of toxicity. “Our team has presently found 35 different variations in toxicity levels in the injections, ranging from mildly toxic to highly toxic and everything in between.”

They also tested a batch of 15 flu injections in 2021 and 2022 and found they had identical ingredients to the Covid-19 injections.

“We also tested a few child Covid-19 injections (10 vials to be specific). The children are getting the IDENTICAL adult injection. There is NO DIFFERENCE in ingredients whatsoever. In rare cases, the child gets the same dosage of 0.5 mL that is given to an adult,” Wagh said.

9 minutes. Dr. Lee Merritt interviews Poornima Wagh, PhD. Powerful, needed video.

Poornima Wagh, colleagues, analyzed contents of 2300 vaxx vials. Found toxins, no genetic material

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These kinds of objects are by no means unique and have been observed repeatedly by numerous independent observers in different blood samples and in samples of vaccines, so it is extremely improbable that they are the consequence of subsequent contamination. Needless to say, because of their size, such large objects can lead to disruptions in the blood circulation in the vessels.

This is just one example of objects found by an independent researcher :

In Figure 1 You Can See What A Cluster Bomb of Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) or Graphene Hydroxide Looks Like in the Live Unstained Live Blood From the So-Called Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen “Vaccines”!

[Figure 1 is a Micrograph of a Carbon Cluster of Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO or Graphene Hydroxide) Viewed in the Live Unstained Human Blood with pHase Contrast Microscopy at 1500x. Note that the Red Blood Cells are Clotting in and Around the rGO Crystal in a Condition Known as Rouleau! A French Word Which Means to Chain. Dr. Robert O. Young, Profiles in Medical Microscopy, Hikari OmniPublishing, 1987 – 2021]

Normal Healthy Live Blood Before mRNA Covid – 19 Inoculation

[Figure 1a Micrograph under Phase Contrast Microscopy reveals the normal healthy state of the red blood cells which are even in color, even in shape and even in size. Red Blood cells in their healthy state measure anatomically 7 microns in diameter. Dr. Robert O. Young, Profiles in Medical Microscopy, Hikari Omni Publishing, 1987-2021]

Abnormal UN-Healthy Live Blood After mRNA Covid – 19 Inoculation Revealing Enlarged Crystallized Red Blood Cells Containing rGO or Graphene Hydroxide

[Figure 1b Micrograph taken under Phase Contrast Microscopy reveals the live blood 24 hours after the mRNA Vaccine now containing crystallized red blood cells, biological transformations of red and white blood cells, large symplasts of reduced graphene oxide or graphene hydroxide crystals center and Orotic acid crystals in the upper right hand corner of the micrograph. Dr. Robert O. Young, Hikari Omni Publishing, September, 2021]

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So… we have the science. We see the harm happening to our families and friends. It is heartbreaking. I do not want to be right about this harm. I have no interest in simply being right. I want everyone to be safe.

Do something, share it, speak up, pray. Help save humanity. Thank you.

Lord my God, help me; because you are loving, save me.

Then they will know that your power has done this, Lord.

They may curse me, but you bless me.

They may attack me, but they will be disgraced.

Then I, your servant, will be glad.

Let those who accuse me be disgraced and covered with shame like a coat. ~Psalm 109: 26-29



***For the Full Spike Protein Protocol to protect from transmission from the “V” and to help those who took the “V”, go here.

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