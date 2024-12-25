Carol Dickinson

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Sterling Young's avatar
Sterling Young
Dec 25, 2024

Thank you for sharing this, Carol. Most people do not understand that this is happening to everyone- all over the world, and it is in fact intentional. The globalist elite; (aka Satanists) control all of the governments and they worship their god through human sacrifice. The god they worship- (Lucifer) hates humanity because man is made in God’s image. The world needs to wake up to the truth of what has been done to all of us so that we can come together and find a solution to recover from the poison they have used on all of us. Please continue sharing this truth with the world.

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Karl.C's avatar
Karl.C
Dec 27, 2024

The top images are fungal spore to be honest. You will find various in peoples noses such as cheatomium, alternaria, and other common spores. Stain with lactophenol cotton blue and compare from the micology forums online. But yea, the rest. Hell yea they be a spraying hydrogel vaccines.

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