What is this strange microscopic creature found in nasal mucous. Also found similar creature amongst the hair/head/skin/clothes… as if they originally fell from Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (aka Chemtrails) … landing on head, clothes and breathing into the nose… found inside nasal passage mucous.

Are these molecular electronics… nano-sensors… biosensors… toxins to make us sick??? Magnifications were between 400X to 1000X. INVISIBLE to the NAKED EYE!

I believe ‘the’ translucent colorful hydrogel ribbons > (as seen in images and video below) are either biosensors or disease spreading GMO combining Parasites/Fungus/Polymer Hydrogels/Graphene oxide etc… that some are calling Morgellons which is similar to Lymes.

The book “Lyme Crimes” (by Julie Mellea) illudes to the fact that these things are from ticks that were altered (like Bill Gates Mosquitos) to release various GMO parasites into the population… as another means of sickening and killing people.

It is not JUST the vaccines RFK needs to pull from the shelves… but also working with trusted people (NOT CONNECTED TO ANY GOVERNMENT) to find a NATURAL CURE for DETOXING from AEROSOLIZEDS BIOWEAPONS and also from LYMES/MORGELLONS which I believe ALL people have been exposed to since 1976, when Lyme disease was first discovered.

There are diverse forms of Bioweapon delivery. Some dispersed via planes, drones and GMO mosquitos and ticks.

Below: Chinese Drones spray Chinese citizens

Below: Toxic Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (aka Chemtrails).

Whether from military sprays (Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering Injections aka Chemtrails) in our skies… or GMO Mosquitos or Ticks… RFK NEEDS to STOP ALL TOXIC AEROSOLS INJECTIONS… AND STOP ALL TOXIC MEDICAL INJECTIONS… including Covid aerosols, Covid shots, and all Variants and planned variants, flu shots, diabetes shots, dental anesthesia shots, etc.… INCLUDING making it illegal for doctors and nurses to secretly inject patients, with these toxic injections during surgery… when the patients are knocked out, with no way of stopping them.

Why do these Nazi doctors (not the good doctors but Nazi doctors) do this? Because they have been financially incentivized by the WEF Globalist Controlled Medicare pay out system… to the Nazi doctors and Nazi nurses… to inject patients during surgery… any surgery. Even the blood needed during surgery is most likely tainted because it was probably donated by a vaccinated person. Folks we are literally at war with the greedy, heartless, murderous WEF Globalist and their greedy, heartless, murderous PUPPETS… who have absolutely no remorse for what they are doing! Even now!

Folks please speak up and speak out… and try to stop the WEF’s GLOBAL HOLOCAUST and CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY which CONTINUES to injure and kill!

Folks… Please… PRAY to our Abba Father Elohim in the name of His Son Yahushua HaMassiah (Jesus Christ) our ONLY HOPE!

Also Learn more about natural treatments with non-GMO foods, spices and herbs you can buy from your local grocery store. I don’t even trust vitamins anymore. Many were bought out by Big Pharma/Vaccine makers around 2018… no doubt knowing, what was coming.

But number one PRAY that God will remove these GMO toxins from your body. DO NOT TRUST THE WEF GLOBALIST CONTROLLED MEDICAL MAFIA ANY LONGER. They LITERALLY Want to KILL YOU!!!!!! Again read… “Lyme Crimes” (by Julie Mellea) proving this multi-layered attack on mankind is REAL… and one of their ways is using GMOed bugs they released years ago… whether they are ticks or mosquitos… please educate yourself!

Below GMO Ticks spreading Lymes Disease…

Below Bill Gates disease spreading GMO Mosquitos…

Below: Toxic US Military Stratospheric Aerosol Injections full of pathogens and heavy nano-particulates and metal oxides such as Graphene, Aluminum, Strontium and Barium. More info: https://rumble.com/v4b5j5w-the-toxic-dimming-of-the-earth.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

BELOW: More strange GMO Parasites found in the nasal passage on mucous… also found in hair on head and skin.

VIDEO Below: (Very important video to watch and share… proving our OWN military is doing this to us!) Trump… PLEASE stop them from doing this to us! Thank you Trump!

Folks pray that Trump will be led by the Holy Spirit to stop these US/CCP attacks on America… or else… we’re done!!! BIDEN Opened the Door to this destruction… Pray Trump will CLOSE the door! Thank you! :)

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