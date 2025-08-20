Share this postCarol DickinsonTRUE STORY: Christina Noble, who overcomes the harsh difficulties of her childhood in the slums of Ireland to realize her dream of helping the street children in Vietnam. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTRUE STORY: Christina Noble, who overcomes the harsh difficulties of her childhood in the slums of Ireland to realize her dream of helping the street children in Vietnam. She helped over 700,000 street children and set up many centers worldwide to help the street children. This is what Christ has called us to do as we read in Matthew 25. To help the lease of these. Carol DickinsonAug 20, 20251Share this postCarol DickinsonTRUE STORY: Christina Noble, who overcomes the harsh difficulties of her childhood in the slums of Ireland to realize her dream of helping the street children in Vietnam. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare1Share this postCarol DickinsonTRUE STORY: Christina Noble, who overcomes the harsh difficulties of her childhood in the slums of Ireland to realize her dream of helping the street children in Vietnam. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShare