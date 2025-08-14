Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee (Mustard Seed )'s avatar
Dee (Mustard Seed )
1h

Boo it won’t play 🥲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture