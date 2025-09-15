BELOW More Complex Image:

Design of stretchable graphene–hydrogel nanocomposites a, Structural illustration of thin, antibacterial and biocompatible PPH hydrogel-enhanced stretchable nanocomposites for wearable and implantable bioelectronics. b, Schematic of LIG transfer on ultrathin PPH films (thickness of around 1.0–1.5 μm) via a cryogenic transfer approach. The superficial binding energy was calculated on the basis of molecular dynamics simulations. c, Schematic illustration of crack propagations on LIG with (top) and without (bottom) a PPH interlayer. Conceptual plots present the resistance change (R) as a function of tensile strain (e%) on both conductive nanocomposites. LM, liquid metal.

SEE FULL ARTICLE AT: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/376519989_Stretchable_graphene-hydrogel_interfaces_for_wearable_and_implantable_bioelectronics

ABSTRACT: Soft, stretchable and biocompatible conductors are required for on-skin and implantable electronics. Laser-induced graphene (LIG) can offer tuneable physical and chemical properties, and is of particular value in the development of monolithically integrated multifunctional stretchable bioelectronics. However, fabricating LIG-based nanocomposites with thin features and stretchable performance remains challenging. Here we report a thin elastic conductive nanocomposite that is formed by cryogenically transferring LIG to a hydrogel film. The low-temperature atmosphere enhances the interfacial bonding between the defective porous graphene and the crystallized water within the hydrogel. Using the hydrogel as an energy dissipation interface and out-of-plane electrical path, continuously deflected cracks can be induced in the LIG leading to an over fivefold enhancement in intrinsic stretchability. We use the approach to create multifunctional wearable sensors for on-skin monitoring and cardiac patches for in vivo detection.