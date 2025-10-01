PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING ‘PUBMED’ ARTICLE WITH A GRAIN OF SALT, BECAUSE THIS IS NOT GOOD SCIENCE FOR THE GOOD OF MANKIND… BUT INSTEAD BAD SCIENCE FOR MANKIND… THE MANIPULATION OF HUMAN BLOOD CELLS=TRANSHUMANISM=SLAVERY=DEATH.

READ FULL TOXIC PUBMED ARTICLE AT: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7569806/Abstract

TITLE: “Recent Advances in Liposome-Based Molecular Robots”

… (Oh really???… More like WEF Klaus Schwab’s toxic “Surveillance under the skin” to me! Folks… Read this PubMed Article with a grain of salt! Thank you!)…

“A molecular robot is a microorganism-imitating micro robot that is designed from the molecular level and constructed by bottom-up approaches. As with conventional robots, molecular robots consist of three essential robotics elements: control of intelligent systems, sensors, and actuators, all integrated into a single micro compartment. Due to recent developments in microfluidic technologies, DNA nanotechnologies, synthetic biology, and molecular engineering, these individual parts have been developed, with the final picture beginning to come together. In this review, we describe recent developments of these sensors, actuators, and intelligence systems that can be applied to liposome-based molecular robots. First, we explain liposome generation for the compartments of molecular robots. Next, we discuss the emergence of robotics functions by using and functionalizing liposomal membranes. Then, we discuss actuators and intelligence via the encapsulation of chemicals into liposomes. Finally, the future vision and the challenges of molecular robots are described.

Keywords: molecular robot, giant unilamellar vesicles, synthetic ion channel, nanopore sensing, molecular motor, DNA computing

1. Introduction

An artificial cell is a cell-imitating artificial system that exhibits characteristics of living cells, including evolution, self-reproduction, metabolization, and communication [1,2,3]. The development of artificial cells is one of the main objectives in the field of synthetic biology, and numerous studies have been reported. For example, gene expression [4], metabolic networks [5,6], growth and division [7,8], adaptivity [9], communications [10,11], and motility [12] of artificial cells have been reported. Although the recent developments of artificial cells successfully provided the potential for practical applications [13,14], the functioning of artificial cells has not yet reached a practical level.

Hence, another concept called “molecular robotics” has been proposed, which aims to offer practical uses in the fields of medicine, drug discovery, environmental science, food science, and energy science [15,16,17]. In this concept, the essential robotics components that are intelligence systems [18], sensors [19], and actuators [20,21,22,23] are developed by integrating various technologies, such as DNA nanotechnologies, synthetic biology, polymer chemistry, and robotics, and these components are implemented into a microcompartment using bottom-up approaches. Although these elements have been individually developed, with performances that potentially offer practical uses, the integration of these elements into a single system is still challenging. To integrate these three elements into a single robotics system, a compartment that can encapsulate these components is required. Giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs) [24,25], DNA capsules [26,27], gels [28,29], and polymersomes [30] have been proposed as structures that may act as such compartments. The compartment of a molecular robot must be able to undergo membrane functionalization with membrane proteins and be able to facilitate the encapsulation of molecules in order to implement intelligence systems, sensors, and actuators. GUVs can, in particular, satisfy these requirements.

Here, we review recent advances in GUV-based molecular robot technologies, including methods of GUV production, the emergence of sensors by the functionalization of liposomal membranes, and the emergence of actuation and intelligence by encapsulating macromolecules into GUVs. In addition, we summarize the future outlook towards the integration of individual elements into a single compartment and the manufacture of a liposome-based molecular robot.

2. Giant Unilamellar Vesicles (GUVs) Generation Using Microfluidic Devices

Unilamellar vesicles (UVs) consist of a single lipid bilayer that forms a spherical shell shape in aqueous solution. UVs of 1–100 μm in diameter are called giant UVs (GUVs) and are traditionally prepared as a simplified membrane model of a cell. For application as molecular robots, GUVs must have a high stability, monodispersity of the droplet size, encapsulation efficiency, and productivity. Conventional methods for GUV formation include the gentle hydration method [31] and electro-formation method [32]. However, the GUVs formed by these methods cannot be applied to the development of molecular robots due to the lack of monodispersity in size and encapsulation efficiency. Recently, to overcome these issues, numerous microfluidic techniques to form GUVs have been reported.

One such strategy involves a droplet transfer method via a microchannel [33,34]. In this method, water-in-oil emulsions (w/o emulsions) with phospholipids are first prepared, with GUVs being subsequently produced by the transfer of the emulsions through a lipid monolayer formed at an oil-water interface. To improve the yield and the monodispersity of the GUV size, microfabrication and microfluidic technologies have been applied. Because the uniformity of the GUV size is in relation to that of the w/o emulsion size, optimal w/o emulsions are formed by microfluidic methods instead of pipetting or vortexing. The Malmstadt group applied a T-junction microchannel to form w/o emulsions [35]. The w/o emulsions were formed by flowing an aqueous solution and oil into the T-junction microchannel. Then, the prepared droplet suspension was poured into the layered solution of the oil/lipid mixture and the aqueous solution. Finally, GUVs were generated by the droplet passing through the lipid monolayer at the oil-water interface. Because the experimental conditions for generating the w/o emulsions—including the capillary number, flow rates, and channel dimensions—allow the control of the droplet size, the monodispersity of the GUV size can be achieved. In addition, microfluidic channels for the on-chip generation of GUVs have also been reported [36,37,38]. In these microfluidic channels, the formation of w/o emulsions and GUVs by transferring w/o emulsions through the lipid monolayer are performed on the single microfluidic chip. First, w/o emulsions were formed by a cross-junction microchannel. Then, the w/o emulsions were transferred to the lipid monolayer prepared in the microchannels, facilitating the generation of GUVs (Figure 1a). Another approach to improve the monodispersity and productivity of GUVs is a microcapillary-based centrifugal microchip [39,40]. In this approach, a water-filled glass capillary was inserted into the oil layer of the oil-water layered microchamber. The droplets were effused from the capillary and transferred to the lipid monolayer by a centrifugal force. As a result, GUVs with a higher throughput and uniformity in size were formed when compared with other droplet-transferred methods, including microfluidic methods.

Another strategy to prepare GUVs using microfluidic technologies is by w/o/w emulsion template methods [41,42]. In this strategy, w/o/w emulsions with lipid monolayers are initially prepared using microfluidic channels, and the oil solvent is removed from the hydrophobic layer by the dewetting phenomenon. As a result, a lipid bilayer forms and generates GUVs (Figure 1b). The Weitz group first realized this strategy by using a mixture of toluene and chloroform as the organic solvent and evaporating it. The phospholipid concentration in the hydrophobic layer increases when the organic solvents are evaporated, with a depletion force being generated due to excess phospholipid molecules in the solvent. This induces the dewetting phenomenon. In this strategy, the method of dewetting significantly impacts the productive efficiency of the GUVs. The Dekker group reported the use of 1-octanol as the oil phase in the w/o/w emulsion to give a quick and clean physical solvent-extraction process [43]. On the other hand, the Huck group controlled the interfacial energies of w/o/w emulsion systems precisely by adding surfactant in the outer water phase to provide a successful control of the GUV formation processes, even in complex w/o/w systems including multicompartment emulsions [44].”

More of this toxic PUBMED science article at: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7569806/

Wonderful Dr. Ana Mihalcea has been exposing this toxic science… this toxic manipulation of the human body without our consent.

Here is her very informative Substack article and videos showing these Liposome-Based Molecular Robots… entitled: “Dynamic Self Assembly Process Of Microchips and Filaments by Microrobots Captured On Darkfield Microscopy in COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood”

Dr. Ana Mihalceas Microscopy images below…

DR. MIHALCEA’S ARTICLE & VIDEO: https://substack.com/home/post/p-174363991

Folks… if you haven’t figured it out yet… this is all for creating 5G connected biosensors and chips for surveillance under the skin, for tracking, tracing and killing humanity… and eventually if some folks survive… for the use in the Crypto-Currency system ( Patent # WO 2020/060606 A1 ).