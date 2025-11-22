SEE FULL ARTICLE AT: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/chemistry/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00292/full

“The increasing release of GFNs Graphene Family Nanomaterials into the ecosystem is one of the key environmental problems that humanity is facing”.

The phytotoxicity of GFNs is mainly manifested as a delay in seed germination and a severe loss of morphology of the plant seedling. The potential mechanisms of phytotoxicity are shading effect, mechanical injury, physical blockage and physiological and biochemical effects (enhancement of reactive oxygen species (ROS). Also generations of inhibition of antioxidant enzyme activities, metabolic disturbances, and inhibition of photosynthesis by reducing the biosynthesis of chlorophyll.

Graphene Family Nanoparticles (GFNs) include several distinct types, each with unique properties and applications:

Monolayer Graphene : A single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice structure, known for it’s electrical and thermal conductivity.

Few-Layered Graphene : Composed of a few layers of graphene, it retains many properties of monolayer graphene while exhibiting mechanical strength.

Graphene Oxide (GO) : An oxidized form of graphene that contains various oxygen functional groups, making it hydrophilic and used for various chemical modifications or gene editing.

Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) : Produced by reducing graphene oxide, rGO has improved electrical conductivity compared to GO but retains some oxygen functionalities.

Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) : Nanoscale fragments of graphene that exhibit quantum properties seen in its cross-linking lattice structure. Sadly, they are used for drug delivery, pathogen delivery (including Covid-19) and also used for gene editing (including mRNA) by penetrating the membranes of human cells and targeting the cell’s nucleus.

Graphene Nanoribbons: Narrow strips of graphene that can exhibit semiconducting properties, electronic applications such as toxic biosensors in the human body.

These types vary in layer number, surface chemistry, and defect density, influencing their applications in bioelectronics, composites, and environmental breakdown.

~ Quote from: “Phytotoxicity of Graphene Family Nanomaterials and its Mechanisms: A Review”.

SEE FULL ARTICLE AT: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/chemistry/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00292/full