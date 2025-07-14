You must move to the country and homeschool your children. In the country you can grow your own food… and have your own water well. Food (and most likely toxic and mRNA ridden food) will be controlled in the cities for those who depend on grocery store food to stay alive.

If you can’t afford the move yourself… find like-minded people to go with you. It is the only way. I love you guys, and I know what is coming. God has given me numerous dreams and visions about this to warn the people in the cities. Plus, the Word of God tells us to run to the hills when you see all these things about to happen.

Get away from the government-controlled cities. They will take everything away from you… food, water, home… and even your children. This is very serious. But I know many will not accept what I am saying… because Americans have had it fairly good… so why change. Well, I’m telling you why. You don’t need to believe me. But I must tell you anyway.

There will be Marshall law… children taken… pedophiles running our government from the top… all the way down to the local area. The devil is no longer willing to hide in the dark… and he knows he does not have much time left before Christ returns. Please I plead with you… at least consider the move… because later it will be too late. Cities will be like a prison.

These are the last days. The rapture is soon. The 7 years of Tribulation is soon. And then the return of Christ.

Did you expect this time would be easy?

We are in… what the Bible calls the ‘birth pangs’ or the ‘time of sorrows’ right before the 7 years of Tribulation starts.

This is all in the Bible. They are ‘Last Days’ prophecies.

APOCALYPSE and it’s stages=

1) WHITE HORSE RIDER: WEF Globalists coming to Conquer and control the whole world through fascism (controlling all banking and corporations) and use their pharmakeia (meaning deadly poison, witchcraft, pharmacy, drug) to take over the world through world systems such as Banking, Drugs and the W.H.O. (World Health Organization). It will be a Medical Military Mafia on a global scale.

2) RED HORSE: War

3) BLACK HORSE: Famine

4) PALE HORSE: Death. Massive die offs because of the first 3 Horses and their rider. The rider on all three horses is the murderous WEF globalists… no doubt possessed with demons to do satans bidding. Notice the bow in his hand. He will send forth the sharp arrow, sharp vaccine and soon coming patches with sharp needles on the underside. Say NO to shots & patches!

These evil men have worshiped money, power and perversion. The lust of the flesh the lust of the eyes and the pride of life. They are all Pedophiles and Homosexuals. They are cold hearted and cruel men who are no longer really human. They crave what is dark, destructive and full of death… because their father is satan. If they do not repent and return to God they will be cast into what the Bible calls ‘The Lake of Fire’… Hell… where they will experience eternal punishment forever. They will never be able to escape.

This is a very serious warning to the WEF Globalist but also to the rest of the world. Get right with God. Our King Yahushua (Jesus in English) is returning soon. All men will be judged whether they be rich or poor. Therefore, seek you first the Kingdom of God and his righteousness!

May God bless you! The time is short. Today is the day of Salvation!