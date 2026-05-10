TOXIC AFFECT OF RAZOR-SHARP GRAPHENE INSIDE THE HUMAN BODY
Graphene should never be put in drugs, vaccines, injectables, chemtrails aerosols, tap water, food and many other things that are put in the human body.
Silicon Based Graphene is so toxic in the body.
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Dr. Andreas Noack an Expert Chemist and one of the first that exposed razor-like Graphene Hydroxide in the Covid Shots as toxic and deadly - Brighteon.com
https://www.brighteon.com/d80c8fd4-9f50-4cab-ab60-7fe9eec5358e
Dr John Campbell on YouTube did an interview with a woman who had that razor-cutting feeling in every part of her body, and had to have blood transfusions to keep it under control. As far as I know she never came across alternative medicine to help deal with the damage. But the interview was so informative of how that razor feeling in your body is so torturous. Very sad
I was shot with a dart with this stuff in okc while at work. I spit a bunch of it up 3 yesrs later. Nobody bedides the prople at work who jumped away from me saying how i just got shot with something bc the smack in my arm was so loud. And 2 weeks later i stsrzed having serious issues in my body