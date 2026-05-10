Silicon Based Graphene is so toxic in the body.

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Dr. Andreas Noack an Expert Chemist and one of the first that exposed razor-like Graphene Hydroxide in the Covid Shots as toxic and deadly - Brighteon.com

https://www.brighteon.com/d80c8fd4-9f50-4cab-ab60-7fe9eec5358e