Carol Dickinson

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Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
1d

Dr John Campbell on YouTube did an interview with a woman who had that razor-cutting feeling in every part of her body, and had to have blood transfusions to keep it under control. As far as I know she never came across alternative medicine to help deal with the damage. But the interview was so informative of how that razor feeling in your body is so torturous. Very sad

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Dustin Chase Littlefield's avatar
Dustin Chase Littlefield
1d

I was shot with a dart with this stuff in okc while at work. I spit a bunch of it up 3 yesrs later. Nobody bedides the prople at work who jumped away from me saying how i just got shot with something bc the smack in my arm was so loud. And 2 weeks later i stsrzed having serious issues in my body

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