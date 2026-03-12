ORIGINAL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-XFll4fJ5Q

October 7 unleashed a new war in the Middle East, a place where nothing ever seems to be solved, or resolved. Whose land is it really? Who is good and who is evil? How can good prevail over evil without becoming evil itself? Could the fate of the world, of humanity itself, be tied to this conflict? And how does America fit into the picture?



Based on Jonathan Cahn’s #1 international bestseller, The Dragon’s Prophecy, this film provides a secret key to unlock the problem and the solution. Cahn reveals that October 7 and today’s conflicts in the Middle East are an eerie revival of ancient battles described in the early books of the Bible, suggesting that we may be living in the end times of humanity itself.



The film offers dramatic, never-before-seen live footage of October 7, together with on-site reporting and interviews with major figures like Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. It also reveals the astonishing discoveries of biblical archeology confirming the historic events recorded in the Bible and the ancient presence of the Jews in the land of Israel.



Dinesh D’Souza brings history, current events and bible prophecy together in a stunning and original film to illustrate the true meaning of October 7, anti-Semitism, terrorism, and the hidden forces that battle endlessly for the ultimate prize, which is the human soul – your soul. The film ends with an inspiring call to action to Jews and Christians to return to their roots and stand up for good and resist evil.