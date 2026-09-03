Carol Dickinson

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Tom Moonclutch's avatar
Tom Moonclutch
Sep 3

Totally. Survey. Control. Kill…. Also to pit everyone against each other…. Watch the Airport scene in the movie “CELL”. They send signal to everyones cell phones. And everyone in airport goes crazy. Getting sick. Killing each other… in other words. Biting and Devouring Each Other…

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Neil D's avatar
Neil D
1d

My landline phone has recently developed a static issue too.

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