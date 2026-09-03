“My Landline Phone is Really Acting up… with all kinds of issues… they want me to get a trackable cell phone… NEVER!”

I honestly believe that AT&T Landline home phone owners, like me, are discouraged and harassed when using their landline phone. Is this part of the ‘phase out plan’... to make sure every person is connected wirelessly to the wireless surveillance grid?

Not only can our cell phones track us but can kill us with specific frequencies sent out… and cause people to turn around in circles, then fall down and start twitching… like a cockroach on it’s back… with it’s legs and arms in spasm. Erik Hecker a whistleblower for what is going on with the cell phones said… “Cell Phones are Weaponized now.”… thekingskid.substack.co…

With my landline phone… every now and then I hear a loud static noise.... after dialing a friend’s number, only to have it act up... creating this horrible sound, once the recipient answers the phone. Both my friend and I hear this loud disruptive sound. This does not always happen… which proves that there is nothing wrong with the line but is purposely done about 25% of the time. It is either Ai doing this… or human beings. What kind of person would want that kind of job. It seems there are enough rotten souls on this planet… that would do a job like that. They can’t be right in their mind to do this all day long… everyday… harassing innocent individuals as a job.

Also dropped calls, high bills, and inability of calling some local calls... creating busy signals... as soon as I dial the number.

Also wiretapping! Yes! Wiretapping… and I was actually able to talk to the ones listening in….

Frequently I would pick up my phone with no dial tone… but I could sense someone there. I said… “What’s your name? I know you are there because I can hear you. What’s your name?”. A man with an African accent answered me… and told me his name. I then asked him… “Are you from Nigeria and what part of Nigeria are you from”. He said “Yes.” Then he told me what part of Nigeria he was from.

Another time it was an Arabic sounding voice. For sure neither one of these men were supposed to speak to me… but they did. That is how I know now… that when I pick up my phone… and there is no dial tone… there is a strong possibility someone is listening in.

In 2010… I had a conversation with a seasoned AT&T Tech... who had come to my home to install a landline phone. We got to talking about what was going on in the world of telecommunications... and he told me, point blank, something like “By 2020 AT&T wants to phase out all landline phones”.

It is now September of 2026... and it all makes sense now... as to ‘why’ they wanted to do this.

This is ALL about control, tracking and tracing humanity, WBAN Wireless Body Area Network... and worst of all corrupt governments wanting to implement V2K Mind Control, Narrative Control, Transhuman obedient Cyborg citizens... using wireless technology to control that narrative. And whoever controls the narrative... controls the nation… and controls the world.

This is TECHNOCRACY in a nutshell… Trying to Control the body and mind of humanity. This is from the very pit of hell. No doubt Satan is the author of it all… trying to make mankind fall away from God. But that is why our Christian faith is so important and having the Holy Spirit in us. “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”… 2 Timothy 1:7

Technocrats want to eliminate all those in authority... except for them.

No policemen, no judges, no courts, no jails, no armies, no banks, no cash, no coins, no schools, nor teachers, no hospitals, no doctors no nurses, no lawyers, no craftsmen, no musicians, no universities... no form of private or government control.

Revelation 18:22-24...

“And the voice of harpers, and musicians, and of pipers, and trumpeters, shall be heard no more at all in thee; and no craftsman, of whatsoever craft he be, shall be found any more in thee; and the sound of a millstone shall be heard no more at all in thee; And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth”.

The W.E.F. Globalist elite and their Ai cohort... would destroy all those things... while the citizens caved due to the physical and mental onslaught of graphene nanotubes neuromodulation in the brain/body acting as antennas to receive and transmit... peoples whereabouts, thoughts... via the WBAN RF wireless onslaught of the 5G/6G satellite network control grid... along with flock cameras... robot policemen... and who knows what else. This WBAN technology can also kill people remotely if Ai sees a person going against their orders within their wireless control grid... especially those who go against the grain... and can think for themselves. They will be the biggest threat to this dystopian tyrannical One World Order. Basically... as in the movie 1984.

Here is a great article by Christopher W. Shaw entitled… “AT&T ditching phone landlines, members of Congress call on FCC to block“

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