“There is Only One God”

Yahushua HaMassiah (Jesus the Messiah in English) was born over 2000 years ago in Bethlehem, Isreal. He was crucified on a painful cross for our sins at the age of around 32 years old. He is returning to earth on a cloud… and will reign and rule over the whole earth from Jerusalem, Israel for 1000 years… also known as the millennial reign of Christ.

Yahushua our Messiah… is the way the truth and the life… and no one comes to the Father but by Him. There is no other Messiah but Him! He is our Savior and Lord! We are to follow Him and obey his commands as the Bible tells us…

John 14:15-31

King James Version

15 If ye love me, keep my commandments.

16 And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever;

17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.

18 I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you.

19 Yet a little while, and the world seeth me no more; but ye see me: because I live, ye shall live also.

20 At that day ye shall know that I am in my Father, and ye in me, and I in you.

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We have no power but was given to us by God… that we may breath, speak, eat, walk, learn and live. To say we have power on our own is what Satan did… he wanted to usurp God… to take/position himself above God… but all power comes from God… not man.

Satan did not realize that we, angels and men… were all created by God… and no creation can be God… No man, nor angel… nor anything in creation… can be God. Only God is God. And their is only One Messiah… Yahushua HaMassiah (Jesus the Messiah in English).

God is Omnipotent (all powerful), Omniscient (all knowing), Omnipresent (present everywhere at the same time). God is the creator of Heaven and Earth. No man can dethrone Him, out power Him, outsmart Him. God is the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End. God is God. Man is not God… nor ever will be… for we are his creation.

To think, we as created beings, could be God… is extremely arrogant, ignorant and foolish… for this was Satan’s fall… he refused to worship and obey God because he wanted to be God. But there is only ONE God… and we created beings, whether angels or men… are not Him… for GOD is the one and only GOD!

No one can out power Him… nor outthink Him. The Bible says that God is Light. God is Spirit. God is Love. God is the creator of Heaven and Earth. God has no beginning and no ending… He is eternal… because He always was and always will be. His Spirit fills every square inch of this massive universe and beyond, because he is God.

All power comes from God. We ourselves were once tiny specs inside our mother’s womb… when we were first conceived… when her egg was joined by our father’s sperm. We were but tiny specs of life. A literal spark of light goes off when a mother’s egg is fertilized by the father’s sperm. That spark of light is the light of God that brings life to that newly fertilized egg. All life comes from God.

So, to say we can do this and do that… without the power of God… is disrespectful toward God and at the very worse saying we are God. That is blasphemy. That is what Satan did! He thought he could be God. But there is only one God. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The God of Israel.