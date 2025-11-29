Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
9h

Brilliant article explaining how the evil ones are trying to play God by redesigning and redirecting our cells to attack our own bodies — much like the RH negative factor in mothers having babies whereby the fetus has a different blood type —

Resulting in the mother’s body attacking her own fetus / baby.

Is this a proper analogy Carol?

Add in AI — given what the evil ones have figured out … 😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Carol Dickinson and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture