There are no baby baptisms in the Bible. Not one. Water Baptism is solely and only for adults (or for young people who reached the age of accountability and are able to comprehend salvation, their sin, and their need for a savior... who IS Christ our only Savior). The PREREQUISITE for being water Baptized is…

1) You are aware of your sins (which babies are not) and a desire to repent from them, and to walk with Christ in holiness, thus the need for water Baptism INORDER to receive the HOLY GHOST so you can walk with Christ. It is not the wet water... but the infilling of the HOLY GHOST'S PRESENCE who will help you in your life. BUT, being obedient to Act 2:38 is the first step… "Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost."

Otherwise...

You will 'not' be empowered to turn away from sin or love your neighbor. The Holy Spirit is so important. Without him LITERALLY in a person they become open hunting season and fodder for the devil… and they will not be able to repent nor to love their neighbor… thus not really love God either… and can ultimately fall away, because they are powerless to do otherwise.

We are to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength, and to love our neighbor as ourselves. The Holy Spirit helps us do this.

IF WE ARE NOT TRULY FILLED WITH THE HOLY GHOST, WE CAN NOT DO ANY OF THESE THINGS.

The HOLY GHOST’S PRESENCE IN US… IS SO IMPORTANT! DEAR FRIEND, DO YOU HAVE HIM IN YOU? HOW DO YOU KNOW? IS IT BECAUSE SOMEONE TOLD YOU THAT YOU DO? HOW WOULD THEY KNOW?

IN THE NEW TESTAMENT WE SEE NUMEROUS STORIES OF ADULTS BEING WATER BAPTIZED… ONCE THEY BELIEVED AND DECIDED TO FOLLOW JESUS. THEN THEY WERE FILLED TO OVERFLOWING WITH THE HOLY GHOST’S PRESENCE… AND OFTEN IMMEDIATELY SPOKE IN TONGUE AS EVIDENCE AND PROOF OF THIS.

THE HOLY GHOST CAME IN. YES, THIS IS EVEN FOR TODAY TOO. THE HOLY GHOST WILL SANCTIFY HIM/GUIDE HIM/TEACH HIM/COMFORT HIM AND YES EVEN CONVICT HIM WHEN HE HAS SINNED… SO THAT HE MAY REPENT QUICKLY FROM THAT SIN.

SO… BE WATER BABTIZED TO BE FILLED WITH THE HOLY SPIRIT HIMSELF… DO NOT DESPISE THE WORKINGS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT/HOLY GHOST. HE WILL TREMENDOUSLY HELP YOU TO WALK WITH GOD/CHRIST IN RIGHTEOUSNESS, HOLINESS AND ALL THE FRUITS & GIFTS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT… WITHOUT WHOM… WE ARE SIMPLY DEAD MEN WALKING.

You must be filled with the Holy Spirit to walk with God/Christ.

Proof water Baptism and Being filled with the Holy Ghost is only for adults and young people of the age of accountability…