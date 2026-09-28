ORIGINAL SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6TZzDOo5Tk
Director: Danny Carrales
Writers: Danny Carrales, Michael Martin
Cast: Daniel Kruse, Lori Staley, Suzanne Jones
DVD & Digital at ReelChristian.com
OTHER RECOMMENDED MOVIES: produced by Dave Christiano
Take Time To Dance -
• Take Time to Dance | Full Movie | Jamie Hu...
Always A Winner -
• Always A Winner | Full Movie | A Dave Chri...
Power of the Air -
• Power of the Air | Full Movie | A Dave Chr...
Subscribe here to receive notifications when we release new movies:
/ @christianmovies
Another movie from Danny Carrales:
Pilgrim’s Progress: Journey to Heaven -