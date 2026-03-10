SCRIPTURES FOR FITTING ONESELF FOR THIS SPIRITUAL BATTLE… THAT IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW. PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS!

START WITH THE WORD OF GOD THAT YOU MAY KNOW HOW TO STAND AGAINST SATAN AND HIS DEMONS…

EPHESIANS 6:11-18

11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;

ACTS 2:38

38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Prayers For Protection…

GODS WORD IS SO VERY POWERFUL IN THE PULLING DOWN OF STRONGHOLDS IN YOUR LIFE… AND YOUR FAMILIES LIFE.

THIS IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL AND POWERFUL VIDEO… FOR IT IS FULL OF GODS POWERFUL WORD… THE WORD OF GOD!…