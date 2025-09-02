The Feast of Trumpets! Amazing Prophecy being revealed before our very eyes. ALL the signs are here!
We are to know the season and the signs. Yahushua said to look for them... and when we see them to know our redemption draws near! :)
The Rapture in 2025…
#1 VIDEO Below…
Many believe the rapture could happen around September 23 or 24, 2025… when Christ raptures his Church. In this video, we take a closer look at the Feast of Trumpets… and why many are watching this appointed time with renewed urgency.
Please watch and share if you feel lead to. We need to be ready. We need to be the wise bride and not the foolish bride.
#2 VIDEO Below (my favorite)…
#3 VIDEO Below (shares scripture to back it up)…
Yes, but what you really need to be preparing for is the coming persecution. Just as Jesus was persecuted and killed, so will the true believers of Christ.
The rapture isn’t biblical. Never has been. Never will be.