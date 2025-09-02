Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LynnMarie's avatar
LynnMarie
1d

Yes, but what you really need to be preparing for is the coming persecution. Just as Jesus was persecuted and killed, so will the true believers of Christ.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LynnMarie's avatar
LynnMarie
1d

The rapture isn’t biblical. Never has been. Never will be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture