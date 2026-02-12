In Nancy Guthrie’s abduction I think the suspects eyes are slightly larger according to the doorbell cameras image. There wasn’t much to go on… so this is a very rough estimate of what the suspect may look like.

I do believe this is a man… because of the way he walked and moved… also his bulky body size… proportionate to a man (plus no breast). This could not have been a woman… though it looks like he may have make up on in some of the images.

Also remember most of these crimes are created in real time by the NSA and FBI mind control weapons… using it on people who are on drugs… and also prone to be gender confused. Most likely programed in that area also. This is why these people behave this way.

They are using them to kill people… in order to publish and promote fear within our nation. They have had these people kill innocent children in schools, synagogues, churches, public places and wherever they want them to kill.

This Technocrat MKultra microwave frequency mind control weaponry… is real… and it is evil. The NSA and CIA need to be shut down… for what they are doing to these people. They are using them to do their bidding. These technocrat groups are making Billions… on this experimentation on humanity. Follow the money. Shame on them.

There is a Hollywood movie you can watch on Amazon Prime for $4.99 entitled “Final Frequency”. In the movie they have the bad guys using these weapons on people… which makes them do violent things… but also, they have these same bad guys using these frequency weapons, pumped up even higher, to create earthquakes. Both these scenarios are real technology… even used in manipulating the weather… alongside HAARP, Nexrad Radar (the hurricane maker), and USSF (United States Space Force).

These are all weapons powered and controlled with frequencies, microwaves and radar… that can be dispersed via handheld weapons… all the way up to satellite dispersion… as used within the USSF.

If you can watch the movie “Final Frequency”… to see what is really going on… and why a lot of information is withheld from the public. Yes… it is a Hollywood movie for entertainment purposes… but often Hollywood movies are very telling of what is really going on.

Here is a CBS report on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance…