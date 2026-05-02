Yep… the cell affects the cells.

That is why they call it the cell phone… it affects people’s cells in their body. They are connected… to do harm to the body in different ways… and the brain… and are not good. Also used in the Neuroscience Mind Control program affecting brain cells.

From Body cells>Cell phones>Cell Towers>to Satellites>to Data Centers>to Digital Twin>and eventually modification to physical body instructions given back to Satellite>Cell Tower>Cell phone> Human Body = IBAN Intra Body Area Network = to create disease in the body or mind control in the brain via Biosensors implanted via covid shots, variants, boosters, chemtrails, food, water, several injectables etc.

In all IBAN goes to WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) back and forth… from people’s digital twin in Data Centers. Ai is deciding who to make sick… Who to kill and who not to kill…Who to make crazy in the head to carry out school shootings, rallies, protests etc.... by sending out “Loop” narratives to brain cells. This is how these evil WEF Globalist entities are controlling the world… and they in turn are controlled by Satan who comes to kill, steal and destroy.

ALL THESE TRACKING AND TRACING NANOPARTICULATES DEPOSITED IN HUMANITY VIA SHOTS, CHEMTRIALS, FOOD, WATER ETC… TRACK, TRACE AND KILL… AND WILL EVENTUALLY BE USED (FOR THOSE WHO SURVIVE) WITH THE ‘CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM’ USING (BIOSENSOR) BODY ACTIVITY DATA.