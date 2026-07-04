The Bride has made herself ready…

Revelation 19:7-8

Let us be glad and rejoice, and give honour to Him: for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and His bride has made herself ready.

And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white: for the fine linen is the righteous acts of the saints.

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Heirs with Christ…

Romans 8:13-15

For if you live according to the flesh, you will die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the deeds of the body, you will live. For all who are led by the Spirit of God are sons of God. For you did not receive a spirit of slavery that returns you to fear, but you received the Spirit of sonship, by whom we cry, “Abba! Father!”

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God has not given us a spirit of fear…

2 Timothy 1:7

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

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Think on these things…

Philippians 4:8

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

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God so loved the world…

John 3:16…

16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Song of Solomon 2:16…

“My beloved is mine, and I am his…”