'Terminology'... like an Encyclopedia of Electromagnetic Components for Human Electromagnetic Connection to the 5G Control Grid BIOMETRIC ID Network.
Keeping it simple... but we NEED to know. Cause if the people don't know... the bad guys will keep getting away with it!
KLAUS SCHWAB’S “SURVEILLANCE UNDER THE SKIN” TECHNOLOGY TERMINOLOGY FOR TRACKING AND TRACING HUMANITY (SHAME ON THEM!!!)…
*WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network): A hidden network of sensors placed on or under the skin, creating a constant feed of your biological data for external control and surveillance.
*IBAN (Intra-Body Area Network): Uses your body’s own tissues to transmit electrical and electromagnetic signals between implants, turning the human body into a data cable without consent.
*BAN (Body Area Network): The umbrella term for networks of implants and wearables used to monitor, profile, and potentially manipulate human beings.
*Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs): Nano-fragments of graphene injected or embedded into the body; they can interact with DNA, proteins, and nerves — raising toxicity risks and enabling covert tracking.
*Biosensor: A subdermal spy device disguised as a “health sensor,” capable of reading your body chemistry and feeding it to external databases.
*Electronic Tattoo: Ultra-thin, flexible “stickers” or implants under the skin that silently log and transmit biological and behavioral data.
*Neuromodulation: Electrical or electromagnetic manipulation of nerve activity; touted as therapy but can also be weaponized for behavioral influence or coercion.
*Electromagnetic Communication: Wireless communication directly through human tissue, enabling remote access and possible stimulation of internal implants.
*Microwave Auditory Effect: The ability of pulsed microwaves to make people “hear” sounds inside their head — a possible gateway to psychological manipulation.
*Voice-to-Skull (V2K): Alleged technology transmitting voices or sounds directly into a person’s head for harassment, coercion, or control.
*Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs): Focused beams of microwave or laser energy that can damage tissue or disrupt the nervous system at a distance.
*Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs): Government euphemism for injuries to officials and citizens consistent with directed energy exposure.
*Havana Syndrome: A high-profile example of unexplained neurological injury — a warning of what covert energy weapons can do to humans.
*Digital Twin: A virtual model of your body and mind built from stolen data, enabling prediction, manipulation, and “test runs” of interventions without your knowledge.
*In Vivo Sensor: A sensor implanted inside you, continually feeding back private biological data to unknown parties.
*Electroceutical: A device that manipulates body systems with electrical signals — a potential covert control tool if hijacked.
*Optogenetics: Originally a lab technique using light to control nerves; if misused, it could enable remote behavioral control.
*Magnetogenetics: Using magnetic fields to trigger genetically sensitized cells — another avenue for covert influence over human biology.
*Bioelectronic Medicine: The merging of electronics and biology; in wrong hands, a field that can blur the line between healing and control.
*Remote Neuromodulation: The nightmare scenario of altering someone’s nervous system from a distance without surgery or consent.
*Implantable RFID: Subdermal chips storing identity or medical data but also enabling continuous tracking and unauthorized access.
*Quantum Biosensing: Quantum-level sensors that detect tiny biological changes, potentially weaponized for ultra-precise surveillance.
*Nanoelectronics: Components small enough to slip into tissues unnoticed, forming hidden control networks inside the human body.
*Biometric Surveillance: Using your own biological markers to tag, track, and police you.
*Behavioral Biometrics: Profiling your movements, speech, and emotions for predictive policing or manipulation.
*Bio-Digital Convergence: The merging of human biology with digital systems, dissolving privacy and bodily autonomy.
*Cybernetic Implant: A device embedded in your body connecting your nervous system to external systems — a back door into your mind.
*Electromagnetic Coupling: Remote power and command of implants through EM fields, allowing covert activation or stimulation.
*Surveillance Under the Skin: The endgame — embedding sensors and implants to track, trace, and manipulate people at the biological level.
*Consent Violation: Deploying any of these technologies on populations without permission — an assault on basic human rights.
⚡ Three Types of “Electricity” Used with Biosensors
*Piezoelectric Effect: Harvesting energy from pressure or movement in your body (like heartbeat or motion) to power hidden implants.
*Bioelectricity: The natural electrical currents in your nerves and cells that sensors can tap into or alter for data or control.
*Electromagnetic Induction: Using external fields to wirelessly charge and send commands to implants without physical contact.