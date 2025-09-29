KLAUS SCHWAB’S “SURVEILLANCE UNDER THE SKIN” TECHNOLOGY TERMINOLOGY FOR TRACKING AND TRACING HUMANITY (SHAME ON THEM!!!)…

*WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network): A hidden network of sensors placed on or under the skin, creating a constant feed of your biological data for external control and surveillance.

*IBAN (Intra-Body Area Network): Uses your body’s own tissues to transmit electrical and electromagnetic signals between implants, turning the human body into a data cable without consent.

*BAN (Body Area Network): The umbrella term for networks of implants and wearables used to monitor, profile, and potentially manipulate human beings.

*Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs): Nano-fragments of graphene injected or embedded into the body; they can interact with DNA, proteins, and nerves — raising toxicity risks and enabling covert tracking.

*Biosensor: A subdermal spy device disguised as a “health sensor,” capable of reading your body chemistry and feeding it to external databases.

*Electronic Tattoo: Ultra-thin, flexible “stickers” or implants under the skin that silently log and transmit biological and behavioral data.

*Neuromodulation: Electrical or electromagnetic manipulation of nerve activity; touted as therapy but can also be weaponized for behavioral influence or coercion.

*Electromagnetic Communication: Wireless communication directly through human tissue, enabling remote access and possible stimulation of internal implants.

*Microwave Auditory Effect: The ability of pulsed microwaves to make people “hear” sounds inside their head — a possible gateway to psychological manipulation.

*Voice-to-Skull (V2K): Alleged technology transmitting voices or sounds directly into a person’s head for harassment, coercion, or control.

*Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs): Focused beams of microwave or laser energy that can damage tissue or disrupt the nervous system at a distance.

*Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs): Government euphemism for injuries to officials and citizens consistent with directed energy exposure.

*Havana Syndrome: A high-profile example of unexplained neurological injury — a warning of what covert energy weapons can do to humans.

*Digital Twin: A virtual model of your body and mind built from stolen data, enabling prediction, manipulation, and “test runs” of interventions without your knowledge.

*In Vivo Sensor: A sensor implanted inside you, continually feeding back private biological data to unknown parties.

*Electroceutical: A device that manipulates body systems with electrical signals — a potential covert control tool if hijacked.

*Optogenetics: Originally a lab technique using light to control nerves; if misused, it could enable remote behavioral control.

*Magnetogenetics: Using magnetic fields to trigger genetically sensitized cells — another avenue for covert influence over human biology.

*Bioelectronic Medicine: The merging of electronics and biology; in wrong hands, a field that can blur the line between healing and control.

*Remote Neuromodulation: The nightmare scenario of altering someone’s nervous system from a distance without surgery or consent.

*Implantable RFID: Subdermal chips storing identity or medical data but also enabling continuous tracking and unauthorized access.

*Quantum Biosensing: Quantum-level sensors that detect tiny biological changes, potentially weaponized for ultra-precise surveillance.

*Nanoelectronics: Components small enough to slip into tissues unnoticed, forming hidden control networks inside the human body.

*Biometric Surveillance: Using your own biological markers to tag, track, and police you.

*Behavioral Biometrics: Profiling your movements, speech, and emotions for predictive policing or manipulation.

*Bio-Digital Convergence: The merging of human biology with digital systems, dissolving privacy and bodily autonomy.

*Cybernetic Implant: A device embedded in your body connecting your nervous system to external systems — a back door into your mind.

*Electromagnetic Coupling: Remote power and command of implants through EM fields, allowing covert activation or stimulation.

*Surveillance Under the Skin: The endgame — embedding sensors and implants to track, trace, and manipulate people at the biological level.

*Consent Violation: Deploying any of these technologies on populations without permission — an assault on basic human rights.

⚡ Three Types of “Electricity” Used with Biosensors

*Piezoelectric Effect: Harvesting energy from pressure or movement in your body (like heartbeat or motion) to power hidden implants.

*Bioelectricity: The natural electrical currents in your nerves and cells that sensors can tap into or alter for data or control.

*Electromagnetic Induction: Using external fields to wirelessly charge and send commands to implants without physical contact.