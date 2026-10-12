Carol Dickinson

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Aminata Diouf's avatar
Aminata Diouf
Oct 13

You are very right.But what I want to mentioned is the Nazi’s or Nazi Germany is always used to compare to very bad and sick behavior,wich is true.But what I want to mentioned here is the Level of demonic and evil what comes out from the US.Where does the nanotechnology,tracking,murdering humanity remotley come from?It was the US defence Darpa,wich created the Darpa-Hydrogel and the mrna bioweapon.Of course the US coloborate with Israel,China,Germany etc. to let their Dream of a one world government to became true.Who is creating chips and want to plant it into humans???Not Elon wich has evry right to do in the US what he want,even plant chips into humanbeen?Or the spraying of poisoned chemtrails,comes from the USA long time ago.And now we have it in Europe too,dayli.People get sick of it.All this illegal bioweapon labors or gain of function under Obama,everything is directing to the US.I vorget Bill Gates who played a key roll on mass murdering and poisoning people worldwide along with his friend Fauci.They dindnt harm only US citizens the harm humanity worldwide.Small babys and childrens in Africa.So its meaningless to talk about the past Nazi’s when such henious crimes against humanity leaded by the who,pentagon,UN,Darpa,US Military, US government,black rock,pharma,FDA,CIA,FBI,NASA,palantir,etc takes place today in the US.

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Rolled Oats's avatar
Rolled Oats
Oct 12Edited

Already rolled out. I am living proof of the experimentation.

https://substack.com/@rolledoats/note/c-340181314?r=79ritz&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

I guess I should not be surprised 99% will not engage with this content. It feels safer thinking this is coming and not necessarily happening to you the reader.

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