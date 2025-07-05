FROM: In2ThinAir

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING DEVASTATES KERRVILLE, TEXAS!

The National Weather Service has declared a Flash Flood Emergency as life-threatening flooding ravages Kerrville, Texas. Torrential rains have unleashed chaos, with the Guadalupe River surging to near-record levels, obliterating bridges, roads, and homes.

Countless vehicles have been swept away, and a massive stage set for Fourth of July festivities in a local park was washed out by the raging waters. Emergency crews are conducting urgent water rescues as floodwaters continue to rise. Tragically, at least six deaths have been confirmed, with fears of more casualties.

Authorities are pleading with residents near rivers and streams to evacuate immediately as more heavy rain is forecast.

VIDEO Below:…

BELOW IMAGE:

Strange Anomaly over Texas at the time of the storm…

CAPTURED OVER TEXAS!

Photo is REAL and was captured by a crew member of the ISS (International Space Station) showing a RARE anomaly over TEXAS during the devastating Floods!