VIDEO Below… Listen to these violent Quran verses: …

Surah 9:5



… “And when the sacred months have passed, then kill those who do no submit to Allah, wherever you find them and capture them and besiege them and sit in wait for them at every place of ambush. But if they should repent, establish prayer (and become believers in Allah), and give the jizya tax, let them [go] on their way. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful”. : / Allah is not the God of the Christians and Jews. Allah is not the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob… the God of Israel. Allah is a false God created by Mohammed. Allah is a violent ‘moon god’… a false god… and Islam is a political, military movement to take over the world, using violence, and destruction to do so… Thus the symbol of the ‘moon’ and the ‘sword’ on their flags.



Yes, this is the whole problem with Islam. The only way people can prevent their being besieged and killed, is to submit to Islam (Islam means submission).



According to the Quran… the people of every nation… must ‘Convert’ to Islam and also Pay the Jizya (A TAX) Protection Money; or die!

The Quran teaches in order to successfully take over another nation… their first charge is to first become ‘Friends’ with those in that nation… using their ‘Quran given’ directive to lie… or ‘Taqiyya’… for precautionary dissimulation (denial of beliefs and practices in order to fit in… and to be accepted among that foreign nation). Also to have as many children as they can.

Folks… this is deadly serious! Islamic rule by placing their plants in power… and allowing Sharia Law… must be ‘DISALLOWED’ for the safety of American citizens.



