SPIDER SILK OPTIC FIBER AUGMENTING HYDROGEL GRAPHENE NANORIBBON BIOSENSOR, USING KERITAN AND COLLAGEN FROM HUMAN HAIR SHAFT
See VIDEO Below Article... Because you won't believe it, unless you see it.
Microscopists worldwide are now referring to synthetic spider silks from Chemtrails as ‘optic fibers’.
Here is a video I made several months ago seeing a microscopic ‘white’ fiber with beaded-like structure embedding itself into a human hair shaft… then once anchored… it whipped around and bore into the center of that same human hair shaft… where it went in and out of the hair shaft… finally emerging as a red hydrogel graphene nanoribbon. You can’t make this stuff up. Because it’s too weird.
I believe this same process can be seen in the human skin as well. These are GMO Parasites aka hydrogel graphene nanoribbons… that ARE augmented once on the Human Body… beginning as fallen synthetic spider silks from Chemtrails… then worming their way into our hair and skin… finding their way into our blood.
These fibers are the infrastructure of the large electrical surface area connecting humans to the internet of things etc. The graphene doped vaccines deposited mRNA and other pathogenic and parasitic components into the human blood. Both the fibers and the bots are parasitic… connecting humans to the cloud… for tracking, tracing, electric harvesting, cloud connection, and sadly can be weaponized against us… according to a West Point Professor, teaching his students ‘Modern War’ using ‘Nanoparticulates’ that can be ‘Aerosolized’ and ‘Weaponized’. Sounds like Chemtrails & Drones are spraying us with Bioweapons… especially since the trigger vaccine roll out of December of 2020 till now 2025.
Wake up everyone. This is not joke. Trump, I voted for you in the past… but the vaccines did not save millions of lives… they killed millions of lives… and they never prevented infection nor the spread of infection… the vaccine was the infection. It killed over 720 million people worldwide. It is a depopulation bioweapon injection. No ifs, ands or buts about it.
VIDEO Below:…
My next thought is “the people who built this (darpa or whoever) wouldn’t allow this to happen to their own bodies”. And so they must have some medicine or treatment they do for themselves that prevents it from growing in them. And so that’s where we need to look for solutions. But first we have to find them and prosecute them.
Thanks for sharing this good work! Amazing video!
I’m not a scientist either but, although the mechanisms of the invasion weren’t known at that time, in October 2022 I congratulated Dr. Nixon for having taken the first optic fibre picture in a Pfizer “Covid vaccine” vial. A few weeks later, during an interview with Dr. Mihalcea, Dr. Shimon had apparently come to the same conclusion.
One of the very specific ends of the fibres -three strands with one of them often being longer than the two others- seems to act as an optic connector, as per Dr. Nixon’s incredible picture of a fibre’s end visibly inside a crystal. Is the hook-like end only used to cling to their target and secure the delivery of the fibres’ content? Do you happen to have taken such a picture or video of this hooked end with attached to a hair?
I wonder if the graphene’s first stage would be the black moving liquid bubbles exiting such fibre that Dr. Nixon had taken a video of.
An analogy should also be made between the pattern of many web-like slide backgrounds, Matt’s frantic critters, David’s ones crawling on a web-like background, and these arial silk sprays.
Yesterday, was held the 1st International Panel on Geoengineering and Weather Manipulation. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjg9j1hoPhg&t=6850s
For your readers, here are some links related to ‘’chem webs’’:
* Kerry Burns Wrote: Dec 1, 2022, at: https://drdavidnixon.com/
‘’I just watched video you did on Rumble yesterday with Dr Mihalcea & others. I don't know whether you look at comments there but I just posted John Lukach's exhaustive list of Charles Lieber's patents which may shed some light on all this..’’
** Wicked Truths, Synthetic Webs from the Sky & Transgenic Spider Goats,June 4, 2024, at: https://odysee.com/@wickedtruths:2/Synthetic-Webs-from-the-Sky---Transgenic-Spider-Goats:1?r=CyVGhsPSKa9LHeYyfrkgrnfGosLzv47S
*** Un-Hackable Animals Substack, Spider Web/Silk Chem Trails Revisited Investigation into Geoengineering, FREEDOM WARRIOR WOMAN, FEB 18, 2025, at: https://youtu.be/8KLU2kATAvQ
Best.