Carol Dickinson

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Clot Shot Lab
Mar 20, 2025

My next thought is “the people who built this (darpa or whoever) wouldn’t allow this to happen to their own bodies”. And so they must have some medicine or treatment they do for themselves that prevents it from growing in them. And so that’s where we need to look for solutions. But first we have to find them and prosecute them.

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Danyèle
Feb 21, 2025

Thanks for sharing this good work! Amazing video!

I’m not a scientist either but, although the mechanisms of the invasion weren’t known at that time, in October 2022 I congratulated Dr. Nixon for having taken the first optic fibre picture in a Pfizer “Covid vaccine” vial.  A few weeks later, during an interview with Dr. Mihalcea, Dr. Shimon had apparently come to the same conclusion.

One of the very specific ends of the fibres -three strands with one of them often being longer than the two others- seems to act as an optic connector, as per Dr. Nixon’s incredible picture of a fibre’s end visibly inside a crystal.  Is the hook-like end only used to cling to their target and secure the delivery of the fibres’ content?   Do you happen to have taken such a picture or video of this hooked end with attached to a hair?

I wonder if the graphene’s first stage would be the black moving liquid bubbles exiting such fibre that Dr. Nixon had taken a video of.

An analogy should also be made between the pattern of many web-like slide backgrounds, Matt’s frantic critters, David’s ones crawling on a web-like background, and these arial silk sprays. 

Yesterday, was held the 1st International Panel on Geoengineering and Weather Manipulation.  Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cjg9j1hoPhg&t=6850s

For your readers, here are some links related to ‘’chem webs’’:

* Kerry Burns Wrote: Dec 1, 2022, at: https://drdavidnixon.com/

‘’I just watched video you did on Rumble yesterday with Dr Mihalcea & others. I don't know whether you look at comments there but I just posted John Lukach's exhaustive list of Charles Lieber's patents which may shed some light on all this..’’

** Wicked Truths, Synthetic Webs from the Sky & Transgenic Spider Goats,June 4, 2024, at: https://odysee.com/@wickedtruths:2/Synthetic-Webs-from-the-Sky---Transgenic-Spider-Goats:1?r=CyVGhsPSKa9LHeYyfrkgrnfGosLzv47S

*** Un-Hackable Animals Substack, Spider Web/Silk Chem Trails Revisited Investigation into Geoengineering, FREEDOM WARRIOR WOMAN, FEB 18, 2025, at: https://youtu.be/8KLU2kATAvQ

Best.

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