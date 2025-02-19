Microscopists worldwide are now referring to synthetic spider silks from Chemtrails as ‘optic fibers’.

Here is a video I made several months ago seeing a microscopic ‘white’ fiber with beaded-like structure embedding itself into a human hair shaft… then once anchored… it whipped around and bore into the center of that same human hair shaft… where it went in and out of the hair shaft… finally emerging as a red hydrogel graphene nanoribbon. You can’t make this stuff up. Because it’s too weird.

I believe this same process can be seen in the human skin as well. These are GMO Parasites aka hydrogel graphene nanoribbons… that ARE augmented once on the Human Body… beginning as fallen synthetic spider silks from Chemtrails… then worming their way into our hair and skin… finding their way into our blood.

These fibers are the infrastructure of the large electrical surface area connecting humans to the internet of things etc. The graphene doped vaccines deposited mRNA and other pathogenic and parasitic components into the human blood. Both the fibers and the bots are parasitic… connecting humans to the cloud… for tracking, tracing, electric harvesting, cloud connection, and sadly can be weaponized against us… according to a West Point Professor, teaching his students ‘Modern War’ using ‘Nanoparticulates’ that can be ‘Aerosolized’ and ‘Weaponized’. Sounds like Chemtrails & Drones are spraying us with Bioweapons… especially since the trigger vaccine roll out of December of 2020 till now 2025.

Wake up everyone. This is not joke. Trump, I voted for you in the past… but the vaccines did not save millions of lives… they killed millions of lives… and they never prevented infection nor the spread of infection… the vaccine was the infection. It killed over 720 million people worldwide. It is a depopulation bioweapon injection. No ifs, ands or buts about it.

VIDEO Below:…