HARVESTING ENERGY FROM HUMAN HAIR
CONNECTIVE SENSORS AND BIOSENSORS FOR TRACKING AND TRACING HUMANITY AND ENERGY HARVESTING FROM OUR ELECTRICALLY CONDUCTIVE HAIR.
Harvesting electricity from human hair
Brindan Tulachan, Sushil K Singh, Deepu Philip, Mainak Das
PMID: 27319058
Abstract
Electrical conductivity of human hair is a debatable issue among hair experts and scientists. There are unsubstantiated claims that hair conducts electricity. However, hair experts provided ample evidence that hair is an insulator. Although wet hair exhibited drastic reduction in resistivity; scientists regarded hair as a proton semiconductor at the best. Here, we demonstrate that hair filaments generate electricity on absorbing water vapor between 50 degrees and 80 degrees C. This electricity can operate low power electronic systems. Essentially, we are exposing the hydrated hair polymer to a high temperature (50 degrees-80 degrees C). It has long been speculated that when certain biopolymers are simultaneously hydrated and exposed to high temperature, they exhibit significant proton hopping at a specific temperature regime. This happens due to rapid movement of water molecules on the polymer surface. This led us to speculate that the observed flow of current is partly ionic and partly due to “proton hopping” in the hydrated nano spaces of hair filament. Such proton hopping is exceptionally high when the hydrated hair polymer is exposed to a temperature between 50 degrees and 80 degrees C. Differential scanning calorimetry data further corroborated the results and indicated that indeed at this temperature range, there is an enormous movement of water molecules on the hair polymer surface. This enormously rapid movement of water molecules lead to the “making and breaking” of innumerable hydrogen bonds and thus resulting in hopping of the protons. What is challenging is “how to tap these hopping protons to obtain useful electricity?” We achieved this by placing a bundle of hair between two different electrodes having different electro negativities and exposing it to water vapor (water + heat). The two different electrodes offered directionality to the hopping protons and the existing ions and thus resulting in the generation of useful current. Further, by continuously hydrating the polymer with water vapor, we prolonged the process. If this interesting aspect of polymer is exploited further and fine-tuned, then it will open new avenues for development of sophisticated polymer-based systems, which could be used to harvest electricity from waste heat.
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MeSH terms
Calorimetry, Differential Scanning
Electric Conductivity
Electric Power Supplies*
Electricity*
Hair / chemistry*
Hair / physiology*
Humans
Protons
Silk
Temperature
Substances
Protons
Silk
Wow! I can’t believe you caught that thing weaving in and out of a hair shaft on video! I assume it was your video, not borrowed from someone else, since I didn’t see anything mentioned. Idk if you’ve seen this but I have seen certain strands of my own hair that also have these alternating “bands” of colors, kind of like stripes, if that makes sense. This would make sense if they’re weaving in and out of hair shafts taking keratin from the hair!
Thank you very much! But it's not cost-effective to try to control something that's easier and simpler to get rid of. I'm more inclined to believe that conducting materials like PFOA (C8) and graphene oxide (hydroxide) are injected into victims' bodies to kill them, without constant monitoring or the presence of a human observer. For example, if you short-circuit two layers of a capacitor, it will stop working, and if you puncture the dielectric layer of a lithium battery, the battery will ignite. A similar process of short-circuiting layers with a potential difference occurs when PFOA (C8) and graphene oxide (hydroxide) penetrate mitochondria. It's just that after a shunt is formed, a short circuit is created from the conductive molecules. After this, there is no longer a potential difference (no positive or negative), and the "motor" built into the same dielectric separating layer no longer rotates or collects ATP molecules with its three "tentacles." This means that without ATP, the apoptosome with its seven spikes cannot form, and the cell that has adopted the program for synthesizing one of the three parts of the animal venom will live forever, but as a cancer cell, continuing to synthesize one of the conotoxin fragments—for example, broken into three parts so that the "carrier" doesn't die immediately, until it encounters two "carriers" of the remaining two toxin fragments. If you place one hundred "clean" victims in a room with these three, you'll get one hundred and three corpses.