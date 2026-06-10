Carol Dickinson

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Tennyson's avatar
Michelle Tennyson
9h

Wow! I can’t believe you caught that thing weaving in and out of a hair shaft on video! I assume it was your video, not borrowed from someone else, since I didn’t see anything mentioned. Idk if you’ve seen this but I have seen certain strands of my own hair that also have these alternating “bands” of colors, kind of like stripes, if that makes sense. This would make sense if they’re weaving in and out of hair shafts taking keratin from the hair!

Reply
Share
V Z's avatar
V Z
9m

Thank you very much! But it's not cost-effective to try to control something that's easier and simpler to get rid of. I'm more inclined to believe that conducting materials like PFOA (C8) and graphene oxide (hydroxide) are injected into victims' bodies to kill them, without constant monitoring or the presence of a human observer. For example, if you short-circuit two layers of a capacitor, it will stop working, and if you puncture the dielectric layer of a lithium battery, the battery will ignite. A similar process of short-circuiting layers with a potential difference occurs when PFOA (C8) and graphene oxide (hydroxide) penetrate mitochondria. It's just that after a shunt is formed, a short circuit is created from the conductive molecules. After this, there is no longer a potential difference (no positive or negative), and the "motor" built into the same dielectric separating layer no longer rotates or collects ATP molecules with its three "tentacles." This means that without ATP, the apoptosome with its seven spikes cannot form, and the cell that has adopted the program for synthesizing one of the three parts of the animal venom will live forever, but as a cancer cell, continuing to synthesize one of the conotoxin fragments—for example, broken into three parts so that the "carrier" doesn't die immediately, until it encounters two "carriers" of the remaining two toxin fragments. If you place one hundred "clean" victims in a room with these three, you'll get one hundred and three corpses.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carol Dickinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture