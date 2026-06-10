Harvesting electricity from human hair

Brindan Tulachan, Sushil K Singh, Deepu Philip, Mainak Das

PMID: 27319058

Abstract

Electrical conductivity of human hair is a debatable issue among hair experts and scientists. There are unsubstantiated claims that hair conducts electricity. However, hair experts provided ample evidence that hair is an insulator. Although wet hair exhibited drastic reduction in resistivity; scientists regarded hair as a proton semiconductor at the best. Here, we demonstrate that hair filaments generate electricity on absorbing water vapor between 50 degrees and 80 degrees C. This electricity can operate low power electronic systems. Essentially, we are exposing the hydrated hair polymer to a high temperature (50 degrees-80 degrees C). It has long been speculated that when certain biopolymers are simultaneously hydrated and exposed to high temperature, they exhibit significant proton hopping at a specific temperature regime. This happens due to rapid movement of water molecules on the polymer surface. This led us to speculate that the observed flow of current is partly ionic and partly due to “proton hopping” in the hydrated nano spaces of hair filament. Such proton hopping is exceptionally high when the hydrated hair polymer is exposed to a temperature between 50 degrees and 80 degrees C. Differential scanning calorimetry data further corroborated the results and indicated that indeed at this temperature range, there is an enormous movement of water molecules on the hair polymer surface. This enormously rapid movement of water molecules lead to the “making and breaking” of innumerable hydrogen bonds and thus resulting in hopping of the protons. What is challenging is “how to tap these hopping protons to obtain useful electricity?” We achieved this by placing a bundle of hair between two different electrodes having different electro negativities and exposing it to water vapor (water + heat). The two different electrodes offered directionality to the hopping protons and the existing ions and thus resulting in the generation of useful current. Further, by continuously hydrating the polymer with water vapor, we prolonged the process. If this interesting aspect of polymer is exploited further and fine-tuned, then it will open new avenues for development of sophisticated polymer-based systems, which could be used to harvest electricity from waste heat.

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MeSH terms

Calorimetry, Differential Scanning

Electric Conductivity

Electric Power Supplies*

Electricity*

Hair / chemistry*

Hair / physiology*

Humans

Protons

Silk

Temperature

Substances

Protons

Silk

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