Silicon Dioxide (which is put in much our food products and pills) is a Crystalline substrate for GO (Graphene Oxide) for creating Biosensors in the body… : / …It was right under our nose all this time… hiding in plain sight.

NOTE: Please remember that GO is very toxic in the human body because it is razor sharp (one atom thin) and can slice and dice cell membranes and bore through capillaries, blood brain barrier etc.

So, when they mention that GO is bio-compatible… that is a bold-faced lie… they are bio-harmful, and they should NOT be placed in our body at all! They are used as bioweapons and “surveillance under the skin” … to kill, steal and destroy… but they pose them as beneficial… always framing them in the ‘medical’ arena for ‘medical’ purposes. What a very dangerous lie!

“Silicon dioxide nanoparticles form a complex network of agglomerates under influence of electromagnetic field on the surface of a diode structure formed from a single crystal silicon substrate. The particles were formed from tetraethoxysilane by remote plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition under atmospheric pressure AP-RPECVD. The images have been obtained with a scanning electron microscope Carl Zeiss Supra 55VP.”

