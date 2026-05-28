This is unthinkable… and creepy. Shame, Shame, Shame on the WEF Globalists funded deadly technology… of these transistor biometric biosensors for tracking, tracing and killing humanity.

Is this particle below… removed from skin… possibly be a Silicon Based Graphene CNT full… Transistor biosensor… that was removed from the leg… trying to embed itself into the dermal layer of skin… into the body.

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