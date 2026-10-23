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When you study the reason why this is happening… you can find the answers when looking at the engineered science or “Neuroscience” behind this addictive habit of craving to be on their cell phone. Phones were engineered to get people addicted to them… while downloading in the persons brain tyrannical narratives… creating a docile army of lock step cell phone zombies… to do the will of the state and to believe the lies and propaganda they are being feed daily, via their toxic cell phones.
When looking at brain scans of drug addicts… then looking at the scans of cell phone zombie brains… both scans are IDENTICAL.
They are both driven by falsely satisfying dopamine hits… having nothing to do with the real world. And when the drugs or the cell phones are withheld from them… they will do anything to get them back. Why… because their brain has been trained to crave these constant satisfying dopamine hits… because reality will not give them these ‘highs’… these ‘hits’… of unreal satisfaction. To them the real world becomes boring.
AND THIS IS HOW TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENTS CAN CONTROL THE NARRATIVE GIVEN TO THE PEOPLE. AND WHOEVER CONTROLS THE NARRATIVE… CONTROLS THE NATION.
THESE CELL PHONE ZOMBIES WILL TAKE MORE TOXIC SHOTS… VOTE IN A CERTAIN WAY… AND BASICALLY BECOME NON-RESPONSIVE TO THE REAL WORLD… AND SLOWLY DIE A SLOW DEATH FOR MAKING THE WRONG CHOOSES LED BY THAT SAME TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENT WHO CONTROLS THEM.
EVERYONE… I EMPLORE YOU… THROW AWAY YOUR CELL PHONE. USE A LANDLINE PHONE… AND A CABLE CONNECTED COMPUTER. GET RID OF WIRELESS DEVICES THAT CREATE THE TOXIC RF/EMF WBAN AND IOT CYBORG MATRIX GRID ADDICTION. AN ADDICTION THAT EVENTUALLY KILLS THE ADDICTED.
ADDICTION TO THE INTERNET AS WELL…
IF YOU NEED MORE PROOF… READ THIS SCIENTIFIC LITERATURE ABOUT THE TOXICITY AND ADDICTION TO CELL PHONES and the INTERNET.
IEEE Research Guide: Cell Phone Addiction
Research on problematic smartphone use, compulsive behavior, mental well-being, attention, and digital addiction.
1. Verified IEEE articles
1. A Comprehensive Study of Nomophobia and Smartphone Addiction in Adolescents: Impacts and Technological Interventions
IEEE conference publication · 2025
Short abstract: Examines smartphone dependence and fear of being disconnected among adolescents aged 12–18. Discusses potential effects on well-being and academic performance, along with possible technological interventions to reduce problematic use.
Read the article on IEEE Xplore
IEEE Xplore
2. Monitoring and Controlling Phone Usage to Raise Awareness and Combat Digital Addiction
IEEE conference publication
Short abstract: Focuses on monitoring and managing phone usage to increase awareness of digital addiction and help users control their habits.
Read the article on IEEE Xplore
IEEE Xplore
3. Unlocking Mental Health: Exploring College Students’ Well-being through Smartphone Behaviors
IEEE/ACM conference publication · 2025
Short abstract: Uses smartphone-unlocking data collected over four college years to investigate relationships between phone-use patterns and mental health. Explores whether behavioral patterns can help predict well-being outcomes.
Read the article on IEEE Xplore
IEEE Xplore
4. The Empirical Study on Addiction Towards Smartphone Games on Smart Generation Players of School and Colleges
IEEE conference publication · 2024
Short abstract: Surveys 219 students and examines mobile gaming habits. Reports associations between more frequent gaming and reduced study focus, sleep disturbances, less physical activity, and using games to cope with emotions.
Read the article on IEEE Xplore
IEEE Xplore
5. Predicting Smartphone Addiction Using Behavioral and Psychological Traits with Machine Learning
IEEE conference publication · 2025
Short abstract: Studies data from 569 engineering students to predict smartphone-addiction levels using app usage, screen time, and personality traits. The proposed model achieved 96% accuracy within the study dataset; that result does not establish a clinical diagnostic test.
Read the article on IEEE Xplore
IEEE Xplore
6. Impact of Excessive Mobile Phone Usage on Physical Well-Being and Academic Performance Among College Students
IEEE conference publication · 2025
Short abstract: Examines phone-use habits among 120 college students, including screen time, academic attention, neck discomfort, and eye strain. Reports frequent physical complaints among heavy users, though the observational study cannot establish that phone use alone caused them.
Read the article on IEEE Xplore
IEEE Xplore
7. The Psychological Impact of TikTok on Mental Health
IEEE conference publication · 2023
Short abstract: Investigates social-media use among young people, including patterns associated with addiction, fear of missing out, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem. The findings concern TikTok and its users, not every smartphone user.
Read the article on IEEE Xplore
IEEE Xplore
Note: IEEE Xplore provides the official publication records and abstracts. Some full papers may require institutional access or payment.
“The Psychology of Mobile Phone Addiction” — IEEE Xplore, 2019.
“The Impact of Smartphone Use on the Brain: A Systematic Review” — IEEE Access, 2020.
“Dopamine and Reward Processing in Digital Media Addiction” — IEEE Transactions on Affective Computing, 2017.
IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging article titled “Neuroimaging of Smartphone Addiction and Substance Abuse” from 2018.
More scientific sources worth consulting
More peer-reviewed medical and neuroscience journals.
This is all good but the day of getting on in life without a smartphone have sailed away. There are a lot of things that can be done out of band but suggesting that one can get on in life without a smart phone is not likely to actually work unless one is living off the land and not paying Federal income tax.
There are other SMS services which you can get. You can run your own phone system. Landlines don't exist. Landlines are POTS. Plain old telephone service. Copper services are being decommissioned.
You can run your own phone system and your own SIP service and have the equivalency of a landline. If you buy a telco service from your ISP like Spectrum, Comcast, ATT, you are not achieving landline security, privacy, or control. It's pretty much the antithesis of that.
If you want privacy, you have to get your own phone system with your own phone services and then secure it.
UCaaS or unified communications as a service almost always is extremely insecure and intentionally routes domestic phone calls outside of the country. The same thing happens with cell phone calls running through ATT. RingCentral, Nuso, 8x8, any of these UCaaS systems promote that they have high availability whatnot, but the net result is that none of them are running systems that keep US domestic calls in US domestic networks.
The only way you can protect yourself is to run your own phone system and program the security around it to drop audio when the audio channel has been routed outside US domestic.
So you cannot achieve your objective with UCaaS. You have to run your own phone system.
There are several completely separate issues going on.
People need smart phones to be able to engage with authentication processes and vendor relationships in the vast majority of cases.
People need smart phones for some flavor of MFA or 2FA beyond SMS. Running something like Authy out of band is not a realistically complete solution.
Authentication processes to modern systems require an app on a smart phone. The app may be proprietary. Think about push notifications to your banking app or your stock brokerage app. That's not choose your authenticator. That's an actual app that is required. A mobile app that cannot and won't run on a desktop computer.
Use of a smart phone provides you access to secure communication methods that cannot be achieved with simply a flip phone or a desk phone.
If you want privacy in communications, you have to run your own system and have endpoints connect into it.
The EMF is a problem. Having a desk phone that is wired which communicates to the phone system you own can make the EMF of your telephone services miniscule.
People spend too much time with their electronics in general, not just cell phones. It's not good for their body or mind. In my experience, when a person has access to other options for interaction with others for communication, they often use those other options.