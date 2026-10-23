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When you study the reason why this is happening… you can find the answers when looking at the engineered science or “Neuroscience” behind this addictive habit of craving to be on their cell phone. Phones were engineered to get people addicted to them… while downloading in the persons brain tyrannical narratives… creating a docile army of lock step cell phone zombies… to do the will of the state and to believe the lies and propaganda they are being feed daily, via their toxic cell phones.

When looking at brain scans of drug addicts… then looking at the scans of cell phone zombie brains… both scans are IDENTICAL.

They are both driven by falsely satisfying dopamine hits… having nothing to do with the real world. And when the drugs or the cell phones are withheld from them… they will do anything to get them back. Why… because their brain has been trained to crave these constant satisfying dopamine hits… because reality will not give them these ‘highs’… these ‘hits’… of unreal satisfaction. To them the real world becomes boring.

AND THIS IS HOW TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENTS CAN CONTROL THE NARRATIVE GIVEN TO THE PEOPLE. AND WHOEVER CONTROLS THE NARRATIVE… CONTROLS THE NATION.

THESE CELL PHONE ZOMBIES WILL TAKE MORE TOXIC SHOTS… VOTE IN A CERTAIN WAY… AND BASICALLY BECOME NON-RESPONSIVE TO THE REAL WORLD… AND SLOWLY DIE A SLOW DEATH FOR MAKING THE WRONG CHOOSES LED BY THAT SAME TYRANNICAL GOVERNMENT WHO CONTROLS THEM.

EVERYONE… I EMPLORE YOU… THROW AWAY YOUR CELL PHONE. USE A LANDLINE PHONE… AND A CABLE CONNECTED COMPUTER. GET RID OF WIRELESS DEVICES THAT CREATE THE TOXIC RF/EMF WBAN AND IOT CYBORG MATRIX GRID ADDICTION. AN ADDICTION THAT EVENTUALLY KILLS THE ADDICTED.

ADDICTION TO THE INTERNET AS WELL…

IF YOU NEED MORE PROOF… READ THIS SCIENTIFIC LITERATURE ABOUT THE TOXICITY AND ADDICTION TO CELL PHONES and the INTERNET.

IEEE Research Guide: Cell Phone Addiction

Research on problematic smartphone use, compulsive behavior, mental well-being, attention, and digital addiction.

1. Verified IEEE articles

1. A Comprehensive Study of Nomophobia and Smartphone Addiction in Adolescents: Impacts and Technological Interventions

IEEE conference publication · 2025

Short abstract: Examines smartphone dependence and fear of being disconnected among adolescents aged 12–18. Discusses potential effects on well-being and academic performance, along with possible technological interventions to reduce problematic use.

Read the article on IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

2. Monitoring and Controlling Phone Usage to Raise Awareness and Combat Digital Addiction

IEEE conference publication

Short abstract: Focuses on monitoring and managing phone usage to increase awareness of digital addiction and help users control their habits.

Read the article on IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

3. Unlocking Mental Health: Exploring College Students’ Well-being through Smartphone Behaviors

IEEE/ACM conference publication · 2025

Short abstract: Uses smartphone-unlocking data collected over four college years to investigate relationships between phone-use patterns and mental health. Explores whether behavioral patterns can help predict well-being outcomes.

Read the article on IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

4. The Empirical Study on Addiction Towards Smartphone Games on Smart Generation Players of School and Colleges

IEEE conference publication · 2024

Short abstract: Surveys 219 students and examines mobile gaming habits. Reports associations between more frequent gaming and reduced study focus, sleep disturbances, less physical activity, and using games to cope with emotions.

Read the article on IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

5. Predicting Smartphone Addiction Using Behavioral and Psychological Traits with Machine Learning

IEEE conference publication · 2025

Short abstract: Studies data from 569 engineering students to predict smartphone-addiction levels using app usage, screen time, and personality traits. The proposed model achieved 96% accuracy within the study dataset; that result does not establish a clinical diagnostic test.

Read the article on IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

6. Impact of Excessive Mobile Phone Usage on Physical Well-Being and Academic Performance Among College Students

IEEE conference publication · 2025

Short abstract: Examines phone-use habits among 120 college students, including screen time, academic attention, neck discomfort, and eye strain. Reports frequent physical complaints among heavy users, though the observational study cannot establish that phone use alone caused them.

Read the article on IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

7. The Psychological Impact of TikTok on Mental Health

IEEE conference publication · 2023

Short abstract: Investigates social-media use among young people, including patterns associated with addiction, fear of missing out, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem. The findings concern TikTok and its users, not every smartphone user.

Read the article on IEEE Xplore

IEEE Xplore

Note: IEEE Xplore provides the official publication records and abstracts. Some full papers may require institutional access or payment.

“The Psychology of Mobile Phone Addiction” — IEEE Xplore, 2019.

“The Impact of Smartphone Use on the Brain: A Systematic Review” — IEEE Access, 2020.

“Dopamine and Reward Processing in Digital Media Addiction” — IEEE Transactions on Affective Computing, 2017.

IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging article titled “Neuroimaging of Smartphone Addiction and Substance Abuse” from 2018.

More scientific sources worth consulting

More peer-reviewed medical and neuroscience journals.