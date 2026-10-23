Carol Dickinson

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Tracy Sanders's avatar
Tracy Sanders
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This is all good but the day of getting on in life without a smartphone have sailed away. There are a lot of things that can be done out of band but suggesting that one can get on in life without a smart phone is not likely to actually work unless one is living off the land and not paying Federal income tax.

There are other SMS services which you can get. You can run your own phone system. Landlines don't exist. Landlines are POTS. Plain old telephone service. Copper services are being decommissioned.

You can run your own phone system and your own SIP service and have the equivalency of a landline. If you buy a telco service from your ISP like Spectrum, Comcast, ATT, you are not achieving landline security, privacy, or control. It's pretty much the antithesis of that.

If you want privacy, you have to get your own phone system with your own phone services and then secure it.

UCaaS or unified communications as a service almost always is extremely insecure and intentionally routes domestic phone calls outside of the country. The same thing happens with cell phone calls running through ATT. RingCentral, Nuso, 8x8, any of these UCaaS systems promote that they have high availability whatnot, but the net result is that none of them are running systems that keep US domestic calls in US domestic networks.

The only way you can protect yourself is to run your own phone system and program the security around it to drop audio when the audio channel has been routed outside US domestic.

So you cannot achieve your objective with UCaaS. You have to run your own phone system.

There are several completely separate issues going on.

People need smart phones to be able to engage with authentication processes and vendor relationships in the vast majority of cases.

People need smart phones for some flavor of MFA or 2FA beyond SMS. Running something like Authy out of band is not a realistically complete solution.

Authentication processes to modern systems require an app on a smart phone. The app may be proprietary. Think about push notifications to your banking app or your stock brokerage app. That's not choose your authenticator. That's an actual app that is required. A mobile app that cannot and won't run on a desktop computer.

Use of a smart phone provides you access to secure communication methods that cannot be achieved with simply a flip phone or a desk phone.

If you want privacy in communications, you have to run your own system and have endpoints connect into it.

The EMF is a problem. Having a desk phone that is wired which communicates to the phone system you own can make the EMF of your telephone services miniscule.

People spend too much time with their electronics in general, not just cell phones. It's not good for their body or mind. In my experience, when a person has access to other options for interaction with others for communication, they often use those other options.

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