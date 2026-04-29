Dr. Devra Davis gives a talk at the University of Melbourne on the toxic science of cell phone radiation. Best video online about this cell phone radiation.

The Lecture

In this Dean’s Lecture, epidemiologist and electromagnetic radiation expert, Dr Devra Davis, will outline the evolution of the mobile phone and smartphone, and provide a background to the current 19 year old radiation safety standards (SAR), policy developments and international legislation. New global studies on the health consequences of mobile/wireless radiation will be presented, including children’s exposure and risks.



The Speaker

Dr Devra Davis is an internationally recognized expert on electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones and other wireless transmitting devices. She is currently the Visiting Professor of Medicine at the Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School, and Visiting Professor of Medicine at Ondokuz Mayis University, Turkey. Dr Davis was Founding Director of the Center for Environmental Oncology at The University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute —­ the first institute of its kind in the world, to examine the environmental factors that contribute to the majority of cases of cancer.

Dr Devra Davis is an internationally recognized expert on electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones and other wireless transmitting devices.

Original Website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwyDCHf5iCY

I only have a landline phone… because I know how toxic cell phones are. Now we see in the last few years the cell phone is called a “Device” in patent # WO 2020/060606 A1 connecting cell phone users physical body to the ‘WBAN’ Wireless Body Area Network… for TRACKING, TRACING AND KILLING. Ditch your cell phone!

THE ABOVE IMAGE IS ABOUT WEF GLOBALIST’S KLAUS SCHWABS “Surveillance under the skin”… They want to track and trace every single person on the planet… also now with the ability to cause pain, injury and death to humanity. GET RID OF YOUR CELL PHONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Live like we lived in 1975 BEFORE cell phones. I promise you… you will NOT die without your cell phone… and if you want to keep it… then you have a death wish. By the way cell phones are one of the ways that TIs are being sent frequencies that torture them. But their addiction to them… is near impossible for them to give them up… part of the TI program. They are more addicted to their cell phones… than a drug addict is addicted to their drugs. It’s that strong! It is a stronghold!

2 Corinthians 10:4-5

King James Version

4 (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;)

5 Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ;

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ERIK HECKER a WHISTLE BLOWER from the NSA says “CELL PHONES ARE NOW WEAPONIZED”… See his TESTIMONY at… https://thekingskid.substack.com/p/whistleblower-for-nsa-voice-to-skull

WHISTLEBLOWER FOR N.S.A. VOICE TO SKULL TECHNOLOGY SAYS... "CELL PHONES ARE NOW WEAPONIZED"