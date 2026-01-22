Discussion about this post

User's avatar
V Z's avatar
V Z
11hEdited

Thank you so much! The symptoms are similar to those of malaria, where the parasite does everything it can to prevent the infected red blood cells (now spiked) from reaching the spleen, with all the familiar consequences that entails. The same thing, in my understanding, happens in mitochondria when graphene oxide penetrates them. In the mitochondria, a chemical separation occurs: a positron and an electron. It's like an electrolytic capacitor, separated by a partition between layers with different potentials. But polarized graphene oxide, even if not polarized, will break through the partition, the membrane, causing a short circuit. This means there's no potential difference, necessary for the operation of the "motor" rotating for one purpose only: to create ATP (adenosine triphosphate) molecules with, by three "tentacles" embedded in this very "motor," in this very same membrane, but now closed, shorted by attracted (by the potential difference), a graphene oxide chain. On average, the human body must produce about 40-60 kg of ATP per day. A cell deprived of access to energy in the form of ATP will always strive to survive by fermenting glutamine, lactate, etc., i.e., along the path to oncology.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

The membrane imbalance thing is really intresting - how the outer vs inner lipid layers shift to create those spiky projections. Been noticing more echinocytes in live blood analysis lately too. Wonder if its just the storage conditions causing artifacts or if theres actual physiological triggers at play beyond the usuall suspects like liver disease and metabolic stuff.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carol Dickinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture