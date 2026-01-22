SEE Echinocytes, also known as Burr cells... being created (originally Erythrocytes aka Red Blood cells)
Mechanisms of Damage to Red Blood cells one being GO (Graphene Oxide) and it's ability to pierce, bore, cut and invade through the membrane of the red blood cells. GO is an atom thin and very sharp!
AI Summary
Echinocytes, also known as burr cells, are red blood cells characterized by their spiky appearance. Their formation can be attributed to several factors:
Membrane Disruption: Changes in the lipid bilayer of the cell membrane can lead to echinocyte formation. This often involves an imbalance between the outer and inner layers of the membrane.
Environmental Factors: Conditions such as exposure to certain chemicals or changes in the surrounding medium can induce echinocyte formation.
Medical Conditions: Echinocytes can arise from various health issues, including hemolytic anemia, liver disease, and metabolic disorders like pyruvate kinase deficiency.
In Vitro vs. In Vivo: Echinocytes can form both outside the body (in vitro) and within the body (in vivo), depending on the circumstances.
Graphene oxide (GO) sheets and quantum dots can induce echinocyte formation in the blood… both in vivo and in vitro. Echinocytes, or “burr cells,” are red blood cells that develop spiky projections due to membrane alterations. Studies indicate that the presence of GO can lead to oxidative stress and membrane damage, which are key factors in the formation of echinocytes. This effect is attributed to the physicochemical properties of GO, including its sharp edges and high surface area, which can disrupt cellular integrity and function.
Here in this Video below you will see an Echinocyte being formed possibly by the invasion of sharp GQD’s Graphene Quantum Dots.
Thank you so much! The symptoms are similar to those of malaria, where the parasite does everything it can to prevent the infected red blood cells (now spiked) from reaching the spleen, with all the familiar consequences that entails. The same thing, in my understanding, happens in mitochondria when graphene oxide penetrates them. In the mitochondria, a chemical separation occurs: a positron and an electron. It's like an electrolytic capacitor, separated by a partition between layers with different potentials. But polarized graphene oxide, even if not polarized, will break through the partition, the membrane, causing a short circuit. This means there's no potential difference, necessary for the operation of the "motor" rotating for one purpose only: to create ATP (adenosine triphosphate) molecules with, by three "tentacles" embedded in this very "motor," in this very same membrane, but now closed, shorted by attracted (by the potential difference), a graphene oxide chain. On average, the human body must produce about 40-60 kg of ATP per day. A cell deprived of access to energy in the form of ATP will always strive to survive by fermenting glutamine, lactate, etc., i.e., along the path to oncology.
The membrane imbalance thing is really intresting - how the outer vs inner lipid layers shift to create those spiky projections. Been noticing more echinocytes in live blood analysis lately too. Wonder if its just the storage conditions causing artifacts or if theres actual physiological triggers at play beyond the usuall suspects like liver disease and metabolic stuff.