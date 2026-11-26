A Prayer for Israel and the Jewish People

Praying God’s Word, His promises, and His peace over Israel.

Heavenly Father,

I come before Your throne of grace in the mighty and holy name of Jesus Christ, Yeshua HaMashiach, the Messiah.

Father, first of all, I thank You for Israel. I thank You for the Jewish people, for the land You promised, for the covenant You established, and for Your faithfulness throughout generations. Lord, You are the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. You are a covenant-keeping God, and Your Word never fails.

Father, Your Word declares in Genesis 12:2-3 (KJV):

“And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:

And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

Lord, I acknowledge Your promises and ask that Your purposes for Israel be fulfilled according to Your perfect will. May the Jewish people know that You have not forgotten them and that Your love and faithfulness endure forever.

1. A Prayer for God’s Protection Over Israel

Father, I lift up the nation of Israel before You. I pray for protection over every city, every village, every family, every child, every elderly person, every soldier, and every innocent life.

Lord, protect Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, the Negev, Galilee, and every community throughout the land.

Let Your angels watch over the people. Protect them from terrorism, violence, missiles, hatred, and every evil intention.

Your Word declares in Psalm 121:4-8 (KJV):

“Behold, he that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.

The LORD is thy keeper: the LORD is thy shade upon thy right hand.

The sun shall not smite thee by day, nor the moon by night.

The LORD shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul.

The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore.”

Father, You neither slumber nor sleep. Watch over Israel day and night. Let Your hand of protection be upon the people, and bring those who are in danger into safety.

2. A Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem

Father, I pray especially for Jerusalem, the city You have chosen and the city that holds such significance throughout Your Word.

Let peace prevail within her walls. Let hatred, violence, division, and bloodshed cease.

Your Word commands us in Psalm 122:6-9 (KJV):

“Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.

Peace be within thy walls, and prosperity within thy palaces.

For my brethren and companions’ sakes, I will now say, Peace be within thee.

Because of the house of the LORD our God I will seek thy good.”

Father, today I obey Your Word and pray for the peace of Jerusalem and all the Jewish people living in Jerusalem… and to the whole nation of Israel.

Heavenly Father, Abba Elohim… May your righteousness, justice, mercy, and truth prevail. Establish your peace in the land of Isreal. Thank you Abba Father.

3. A Prayer for Comfort for the Jewish People

Father, You see every grieving family. You know the names of those who have been killed, kidnapped, wounded, displaced, or traumatized.

You see the mothers who have lost children, the children who have lost parents, the families waiting for loved ones, and those who carry wounds that others cannot see.

Lord, wrap Your arms around them. Heal their broken hearts. Comfort those who mourn and strengthen those who feel they cannot go on.

Your Word promises in Isaiah 40:1-2 (KJV):

“Comfort ye, comfort ye my people, saith your God. Speak ye comfortably to Jerusalem, and cry unto her, that her warfare is accomplished, that her iniquity is pardoned: for she hath received of the LORD’S hand double for all her sins.”

Father, let Your comfort reach every home and every grieving heart.

And according to Psalm 34:18 (KJV):

“The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.”

Draw near to the brokenhearted. Let them experience Your presence, Your compassion, and Your healing.

4. A Prayer for the Salvation of the Jewish People

Father, above everything else, I pray for the spiritual awakening and salvation of the Jewish people.

Lord, reveal Yourself to them. Open hearts and eyes to recognize Yeshua as the promised Messiah.

Let them encounter Your love, Your truth, and Your saving grace. Remove spiritual blindness, religious division, fear, and every obstacle that keeps people from knowing You.

Your Word declares in Romans 10:1 (KJV):

“Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved.”

Father, this is also my heart’s desire and prayer.

And in Romans 11:25-26 (KJV), Your Word says:

“For I would not, brethren, that ye should be ignorant of this mystery, lest ye should be wise in your own conceits; that blindness in part is happened to Israel, until the fulness of the Gentiles be come in.

And so all Israel shall be saved: as it is written, There shall come out of Sion the Deliverer, and shall turn away ungodliness from Jacob:”

Father, I pray for Your redemptive purposes to unfold. Raise up Jewish believers who will boldly proclaim the Gospel of Yeshua. Let hearts turn toward You, and let many come to know the Messiah.

5. A Prayer for the Return and Restoration of Israel

Father, You are a God of restoration. You have spoken promises concerning the gathering and restoration of Your people.

I pray for the Jewish people throughout the nations. Wherever they live, may they experience Your protection, Your guidance, and Your faithfulness.

Your Word declares in Jeremiah 31:10 (KJV):

“Hear the word of the LORD, O ye nations, and declare it in the isles afar off, and say, He that scattered Israel will gather him, and keep him, as a shepherd doth his flock.”

Father, You are the Good Shepherd. Watch over the Jewish people wherever they are scattered throughout the earth.

And in Ezekiel 36:24-26 (KJV), You declare:

“For I will take you from among the heathen, and gather you out of all countries, and will bring you into your own land.

Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.

A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh.”

Lord, let Your promises of spiritual renewal and restoration be fulfilled according to Your purposes.

6. A Prayer Against Antisemitism and Hatred

Father, I stand in prayer against antisemitism, prejudice, discrimination, persecution, and hatred directed toward Jewish people anywhere in the world.

Expose the lies that fuel hatred. Give courage to those who stand for truth. Protect Jewish communities, synagogues, schools, families, and individuals.

Teach Your people to love their neighbors and reject hatred in every form.

Your Word says in Leviticus 19:18 (KJV):

“Thou shalt not avenge, nor bear any grudge against the children of thy people, but thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself: I am the LORD.”

And in Micah 6:8 (KJV):

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

Father, let justice and mercy prevail. May hatred be replaced with compassion, and may truth overcome deception.

7. A Prayer for Israel’s Leaders and Those in Authority

Father, I lift up Israel’s leaders, government officials, military commanders, soldiers, emergency responders, medical personnel, and everyone entrusted with protecting lives.

Give them wisdom, discernment, courage, humility, and restraint.

Guide their decisions. Protect innocent civilians. Help them pursue what is right and just.

Your Word says in 1 Timothy 2:1-2 (KJV):

“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;

For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.”

Father, I pray for those in authority. Give them wisdom beyond their own understanding and guide them toward decisions that protect life and establish lasting peace.

8. A Prayer for God’s Blessing and Peace

Father, I ask that Your blessing rest upon Israel and the Jewish people.

Let Your presence be known throughout the land. Bring healing to wounded hearts, restoration to broken families, provision to those in need, and hope to those who have lost hope.

Your Word declares in Numbers 6:24-26 (KJV):

“The LORD bless thee, and keep thee:

The LORD make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee:

The LORD lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.”

Father, I speak this blessing over Israel, over Jerusalem, and over Jewish families throughout the world.

May the Lord bless and keep them.

May the Lord shine His face upon them.

May the Lord be gracious unto them.

May the Lord lift up His countenance upon them and give them peace.

And Father, I close with the beautiful promise of Isaiah 62:6-7 (KJV):

“I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night: ye that make mention of the LORD, keep not silence,

And give him no rest, till he establish, and till he make Jerusalem a praise in the earth.”

Lord, help us to remain faithful in prayer. May we never grow weary of praying for Israel, for Jerusalem, and for the Jewish people.

Closing Prayer

Heavenly Father,

I place Israel and the Jewish people into Your loving hands.

I pray for the protection of the innocent, the healing of the wounded, the comfort of those who mourn, the safe return of hostages and captives, the restoration of families, and the salvation of souls.

I pray for Jewish people everywhere, including those facing antisemitism, persecution, fear, and uncertainty.

May the promises of Your Word remind us that You are faithful, that Your mercy endures forever, and that nothing is impossible for You.

I pray all these things in the mighty, matchless, and precious name of Jesus Christ, Yeshua HaMashiach, the Prince of Peace.

Amen and Amen.