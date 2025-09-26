VIDEO:
Download a Full PDF Text and Illustrations on Schistosoma Parasites: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/237097074_Schistosomiasis-an_endemic_parasitic_waterborne_disease
WHO KNEW… Schistosoma Parasite… Most likely causes Ulcerative Colitis! (See Below).
FULL PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10419662/
FULL PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10419662/
Omg. My mom was diagnosed with lung cancer. I told her I thought she had a parasite problem, specifically schistosomiasis. I gave her praziquantel for it. Later on, she was displaying signs of morgellons. I believe it plays a part of “Morgellons “ aka…infestation of nanotechnology.
FenBen is sounding good about now…🥹 that critter is creepy looking. I want him gone! Thanks for sharing!