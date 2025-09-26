VIDEO:

Download a Full PDF Text and Illustrations on Schistosoma Parasites: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/237097074_Schistosomiasis-an_endemic_parasitic_waterborne_disease

WHO KNEW… Schistosoma Parasite… Most likely causes Ulcerative Colitis! (See Below).

FULL PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10419662/

FULL PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10419662/