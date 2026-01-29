The similarity between today’s WEF Globalists… and the tyrannical all surveilling Nazi Germany’s third Reich… is strikingly similar. Nazi Germany was put down with the help of foreign nations objecting to such cruel and horrid crimes committed by Hitler, the Gestapo, the Brown shirts and even the public who caved into the dark mindset of Nazi Germany.

Here is a snippet of an article by Claire M. Hubbard-Hall entitled… “Surveillance: Nazi Germany”… comparing it to today’s digital surveillance of everyone, everywhere without their knowledge… basically creating a prison planet. (READ FULL ARTICLE AT: https://sk.sagepub.com/ency/edvol/the-sage-encyclopedia-of-war-social-science-perspectives/chpt/surveillance-nazi-germany#_ )…

SNIPPET From Article:

…“We currently live in a world that has become deeply obsessed with the need for instant information, and as a consequence, one of the mechanisms for achieving this—surveillance—has become, to a large extent, normalized through the use of technology such as video cameras, satellites, and drones. George Orwell’s “Big Brother” surveillance society has witnessed surveillance powers grow, whereby individuals are unknowingly monitored and controlled in the 21st century. Interestingly, the purposeful watching of those who have attracted attention through irregular activity can take place throughout everyday life activities, such as in the workplace, as well as through a number of government-connected surveillance mechanisms, such as domestic security forces and the police. Such actions are deemed necessary by governments in order to protect the individual and the state, but this can be equally abused when surveillance is utilized by totalitarian regimes, such as Nazi Germany, to violate civil and political rights”.

VIDEO: They are trying to create a digital god…

