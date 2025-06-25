REVIVAL HAS BEGUN OUTSIDE UK PARLIAMENT!!! AMERICANS LET'S DO THE SAME IN WASHINGTON D.C.!!!
Revival = Repentance = God showing forgiveness/spiritual healing of a person OR a nation.
A large crowd gathered outside Westminster to preach the Gospel, Proclaim the Name of Jesus, and pray over the nation - many responded to the Gospel, were healed. Open air worship in the middle of London. Find out more about what Daniel Chand is doing and next events on their website - WLJM.org.
2 Chronicles 7:14… “and if My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land”.
VIDEO Below:…
Thank you !!! JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY !!!
The UK Government went too far arresting a man in London for just Praying Silently in front of an abortion clinic!!! May Revival Spread ALL over Europe 🙏🏻❤️