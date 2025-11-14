Revisiting important videos… lest we forget the main focus of what 5G is all about… and how it is A Weapon... dispersing disease and death using specific frequencies!
5G's not just about V2K but also for Dispersing Disease and Death. Satan is the prince of the power of the air. Get rid of your cell phones. Use a land-line phone instead... and a cable for computer.
Abstract from: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep10980
VIDEO #1:
VIDEO #2:
Related Peer Reviewed Articles:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38194429/
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep10980
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0158135
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38194429/
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0158135