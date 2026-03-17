Pulling Schistosome Parasite from under hardened black scab, possibly a Morgellons scab! More like soft electronics, like a node on the network, for tracking body activity.
Schistosome parasites seem to be altered/lengthened and light up in dark field microscopy. GMO Schistosomes in humans, used as soft electronic WBAN biosensors. No doubt containing conductive Graphene.
The scab in the photo above is the same scab where I removed the GMO Schistosome parasite. I then put it under a darkfield filter to see if it radiated or glowed… showing evidence of silicon dioxide based graphene needed to transform the once living parasites into an IBAN and WBAN antenna. I believe this transformation takes place within the human body… where the bodies fluids are already filled with reduced Graphene sheets and Quantum Dots… which simply ‘adsorb’ into the parasites… and are automatically transformed into biosensors for tracking and tracing “surveillance under the skin” for ‘body activity’ mining process for Cryptocurrency System… Patent # WO 2020/060606 A1.
VIDEO: Pulling off the hardened Scab (Possibly Morgellons scab) that had been there about 1 year. Then pulling out a GMO Schistosome… most likely used as WBAN biosensor for body activity. It is probably full of graphene… explaining the dark almost black color.
Bent Head… It’s a male Schistosome… but different. It’s been altered. I believe this is a GMO helminth Schistosome parasite, used as a ‘Soft Electronics’ antenna that is EMF/RF WBAN Conductive for Surveillance… like nodes on the network. : /
From my research... something American doctors won't tell you... is everyone has parasites, even Americans... and that the schistosome is one of the most common one that people have. I am talking about the micro sized that you cannot see with the naked eye... I filmed this with a special microscope. I used to LOVE gardening... so I probably got it from gardening. The parasites are spread from snail droppings. They are in the dirt. You pick up the dirt with bare hands... they can get in that way. They can bore right through the skin... because they are so small... but grow and mature within the body. I used to never wear gloves when I gardened. I really wish I had. I think the oil of oregano is healing me... even my sinus infection is healing or really gone because of the oregano.
Praise Yahweh for His plant “medicine”!! I hope and pray the oregano is healing you!
After you posted your wonderful article on the healing benefits of oregano a few weeks back, I did some further research and found one that I believe is really good and different from the rest. It’s from a company called North American Herb and Spice and called Oil of Wild Oregano. They source specific species of wild oregano from The Mediterranean and guarantee a minimum of 73% carvacrol. Just wanted to pass that info on to you in case you are interested. :)
Thank you for all your research!!