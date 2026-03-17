The scab in the photo above is the same scab where I removed the GMO Schistosome parasite. I then put it under a darkfield filter to see if it radiated or glowed… showing evidence of silicon dioxide based graphene needed to transform the once living parasites into an IBAN and WBAN antenna. I believe this transformation takes place within the human body… where the bodies fluids are already filled with reduced Graphene sheets and Quantum Dots… which simply ‘adsorb’ into the parasites… and are automatically transformed into biosensors for tracking and tracing “surveillance under the skin” for ‘body activity’ mining process for Cryptocurrency System… Patent # WO 2020/060606 A1.

VIDEO: Pulling off the hardened Scab (Possibly Morgellons scab) that had been there about 1 year. Then pulling out a GMO Schistosome… most likely used as WBAN biosensor for body activity. It is probably full of graphene… explaining the dark almost black color.

Bent Head… It’s a male Schistosome… but different. It’s been altered. I believe this is a GMO helminth Schistosome parasite, used as a ‘Soft Electronics’ antenna that is EMF/RF WBAN Conductive for Surveillance… like nodes on the network. : /