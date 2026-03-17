Carol Dickinson

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Carol Dickinson
15hEdited

From my research... something American doctors won't tell you... is everyone has parasites, even Americans... and that the schistosome is one of the most common one that people have. I am talking about the micro sized that you cannot see with the naked eye... I filmed this with a special microscope. I used to LOVE gardening... so I probably got it from gardening. The parasites are spread from snail droppings. They are in the dirt. You pick up the dirt with bare hands... they can get in that way. They can bore right through the skin... because they are so small... but grow and mature within the body. I used to never wear gloves when I gardened. I really wish I had. I think the oil of oregano is healing me... even my sinus infection is healing or really gone because of the oregano.

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BAB
14h

Praise Yahweh for His plant “medicine”!! I hope and pray the oregano is healing you!

After you posted your wonderful article on the healing benefits of oregano a few weeks back, I did some further research and found one that I believe is really good and different from the rest. It’s from a company called North American Herb and Spice and called Oil of Wild Oregano. They source specific species of wild oregano from The Mediterranean and guarantee a minimum of 73% carvacrol. Just wanted to pass that info on to you in case you are interested. :)

Thank you for all your research!!

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