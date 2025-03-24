Carol Dickinson

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Lori Fedoronko's avatar
Lori Fedoronko
Mar 24, 2025

Yes they are. Where is RFK and Elon!!!!!

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PraiseRose
Mar 24, 2025

These were horrible times! And even now we hesitate going in.

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