SEE VIDEO BELOW…

The use of kidney-killing Remdesivir (or Veklury) and a massive combination of painkillers along with ventilators... plus the removal of food and water... and in addition treating patients as criminals... not allowing family members near them... were massive crimes against humanity. There are many lawsuits against these hospitals now. Two hospitals in Houston already closed down... mainly because people don't trust hospitals anymore.

This is unfortunately still going on in some hospitals. Methodist Hospital in Houston, Tx was one of the first hospitals in the country to mandate the toxic bioweapon injections for all employees and patients… which is totally against the law... stripping away people's freedom of choice.

The video below shows documented cases of abused and murdered patients... all for money. All paid for by the New World Order WEF Globalist elite via medical payout systems to murder the patients simply by neglect but also toxic drugs such as Remdesivir or Veklury. And who would know... the family members were not allowed in.

The hospitals made between $100,000 to $400,000 per patient if they would neglect them and let them die... while pumping them full of kidney killing Remdesivir (Veklury) and putting them on Ventilators which is a deadly combination. Most of the sick who came into the killing fields... I mean hospitals… had come in with respiratory issues like the flu or covid... More than 86% had taken the C19 shots.

Who is to blame: The WEF Globalist elite and all their paid minions for the purpose of depopulation... which means killing people who are already alive. It is murder. And these globalists and their minions need to be held accountable.

VIDEO Below:…



